Busting the myths about thyroid cancer - 5 myths vs facts

Thyroid cancer has been growing faster than any other cancer in the world, and India has shown a continuous upward trend in the number of cases, particularly in women. Although awareness has increased, we must still overcome some myths, like delayed diagnosis, fear & apprehension without reason.

Myth 1: Thyroid cancer is rare

Fact: Many people still consider thyroid cancer to be a rare disease, which is not true. In fact, many people have developed thyroid cancer around the world in recent decades, and especially women. According to statistics in India, it is one of the top ten cancers in females. The likely increase is due to improved detection rates from ultrasounds. However, this disease is real and arises from real changes in our lifestyle and environment.

Myth 2: Thyroid cancer strikes primarily older adults

Fact: Thyroid cancer may be thought of as a disease of older age, but younger people certainly aren't off the hook. They represent a large portion of new cases every year. Women in their 20s, 30s, & 40s are responsible for a large amount of annual new cases. There are powerfully different types of thyroid cancer that are more common in younger women; one especially noticeable is papillary thyroid cancer.

Myth 3: A neck lump is always cancer

Fact: Not every lump found in the thyroid is Cancer. In fact, most thyroid nodules are useful. However, the only way to find out for sure is to have a simple ultrasound, and possibly a biopsy; therefore, the importance of a "neck check" self-screenings and involving your doctor in a timely manner.

Myth 4: Thyroid cancer always causes obvious symptoms

Fact: That is misleading. Many patients with early thyroid cancer don’t experience any pain or experience symptoms or changes. Early symptoms, which include hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, or neck swelling, may not appear until later; if you wait until symptoms get worse, you may miss opportunities.

Myth 5: Treatment always leaves lifelong problems

Fact: Modern treatment is highly advanced. Surgery combined with radioiodine therapy and hormone replacement allows most patients to live completely normal lives. Unlike popular belief, people don’t “lose their voice” or “become weak forever.” Quality of life after treatment is excellent when managed with regular follow-ups.

The biggest mistake is brushing aside warning signs. A painless lump in the neck doesn’t mean harmless. Thyroid cancer, if caught early, has one of the best outcomes among cancers. Awareness, self-checks, and timely medical evaluation are the keys to staying safe.

By Dr. Narayana Subramaniam

Lead Consultant - Head and Neck Surgery & Oncology, Aster Whitefield