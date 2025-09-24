Embrace Our Own: PhD Graduate Urges African Leaders to Adopt Indigenous Development Models

In a powerful call to action at the 7th Congregation of the Millar Institute for Transdisciplinary and Development Studies (MITDS), Dr. Samuel Qwamena Agyei, a newly conferred PhD holder in Culture and Development, urged African leaders to shift away from foreign-dependent development models and embrace indigenous systems tailored to local contexts.

The graduation ceremony, held at the MITDS campus in Bolgatanga of the Upper East Region, celebrated the academic success of eleven doctoral candidates. The institute is affiliated with the University for Development Studies (UDS), and the event drew academics, local dignitaries, and community members.

Speaking to the media in an interview, Dr. Agyei emphasized that Africa’s persistent underdevelopment is largely a result of its overreliance on exogenous (foreign) approaches, often modeled after Western systems that do not align with the continent’s unique socio-cultural realities.

“No amount of World Bank or IMF intervention will bring true development to Africa if we keep ignoring our own indigenous knowledge and resources,” he stated firmly.

Dr. Agyei cited countries like Burkina Faso and China as examples of nations that have seen rapid growth by leveraging local strategies and reducing dependency on foreign aid. He noted that Burkina Faso, under current leadership, has increasingly focused on local solutions to address national challenges, demonstrating the power of self-reliance.

He also reflected on Ghana's own history, pointing to initiatives such as the "Operation Feed Yourself" programme under the Acheampong regime in the 1970s. Although ambitious and rooted in local empowerment, Dr. Agyei lamented that the initiative was short-lived due to a lack of consistent political will.

“We have had factories like the meat and tomato processing plants here in the Upper East Region, located strategically close to raw materials. But they’ve collapsed because of inconsistent policies and a lack of commitment to building local industries,” he remarked.

Dr. Agyei further called on Ghanaians and Africans at large to patronize locally made goods, including traditional smocks, shoes, and food products, to strengthen local economies and cultural identity. He referenced Ghanaian innovator Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka as an example of how indigenous innovation in manufacturing and technology can thrive if given the necessary support.

He concluded with a passionate appeal to policymakers:

“We must unlearn the idea that progress only comes from outside. Our solutions are here, within us. It’s time African leaders believe in the continent’s potential and lead the charge for indigenous development.”

The ceremony was a moment of pride for MITDS, which continues to make its mark in transdisciplinary research and education aimed at addressing Africa’s complex developmental challenges.

The Millar Institute for Transdisciplinary and Development Studies, located in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, is an academic institution dedicated to promoting holistic, culture-sensitive development. Affiliated with the University for Development Studies, MITDS is known for its focus on indigenous knowledge systems and sustainable local development.