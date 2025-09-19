Pursue, for thou shalt surely overtake them and without fail recover all

I. BELOVED IN THE LORD, and David enquired at the LORD, saying, shall I pursue after this troop?' Shall I overtake them? And God answered him, '.' Before the end of the year, we must chase; there is no time to join the spectators; we must be part of the main team. We must go after it; we should not be afraid or dismayed. Let us take bold steps into new territories. Don't look at your abilities and inabilities; the commander has given us the orders to pursue. Hear the WORD of God. You shall not be put to shame; this is not your portion. You shall not walk empty; God shall provide for you abundantly.

II. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND DEAR BROTHERS, before the end of the year, things will indeed turn around for your sake. And ye shall eat in plenty, be satisfied, and praise the name of the LORD your God, who has dealt wondrously with you, and you shall never be ashamed. They had their ways in the past years and attacked us with all weapons, but through our God, we did not fall. Now is our turn to recover all they took from us, says the LORD of hosts. My dear brothers, God is about to restore unto thee all that you have lost over the years. What you lost through ill health, God will restore. Whatever you lost financially, God will work out your miracles. The job opportunity you lost, God will place you in a higher position. God is about to do something great with you before the end of the year.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION the omnipotent, will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, the caterpillar, and the palmerworm. We will certainly catch up and recover all. If we go according to God's directions, we will definitely overtake them and redeem all that we lost. And ye shall know that I am in the midst of Israel and that I am the LORD your God. The battle may not be easy at some point for us, but David encourages himself in the Lord. We must encourage each other so that we can stand firm and overcome. The ninth hour is the season to constantly consult God about our daily undertakings. This ninth month, for your expectations to be fulfilled, you must go out; it is your season to step out for that unmerited favour of God. You can no longer stay indoors; it's time to move camp upwards for those unmerited expectations. Go out and stand on the mountain before the Lord.

IV. SON OF MAN, you have stood before men for far too long. It is time to stand before the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings. You have presented your case in the court of men, yet you have received no positive responses. It is time to put it before Jehovah. This ninth hour, prepare for the outpouring of unmerited favours, for suddenly you will hear God's still voice. You may miss it if you are standing in the mighty congregational winds; you may not hear if you are not attentive but engaging in earthquake prayers, and God said, "What are you doing here, Elijah? What are you doing in the mountains of the Lord? This is a DIVINE WORD OF POWER sent forth through the authority of Christ Jesus to serve the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS? WHAT IS YOUR REQUEST?

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—to be enthroned comes from elevation; I shall not miss God's revelations for my ELEVATION unto the throne.

PRAYER: LORD I will pursue in your name; I will not rest until I accomplish your daily task for my life. Lord, grant me grace and divine helpers as I chase after in Jesus Christ’s name, I pray.

