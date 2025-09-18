ModernGhana logo
Refrain from setting your own agenda for God

THU, 18 SEP 2025

I. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND DEAR BROTHERS, grace and peace be unto you and your household. This week I encourage you not to set your own agenda for God. For the thoughts of the Lord, are not our thoughts, niether are our ways His ways. The Lord reveals to us that as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are His ways higher than our ways and His thoughts than our thoughts. Beloved, don’t attempt to set examination questions for God. Stop following and defining your own ways as that of God. Elijah’s encounter with the Lord should tell us not to expect the Lord in human programmed systems or ways. So, it was when Elijah heard that still small voice that he reckoned the awesome presence of God, and he wrapped his face in his mantle, for no man can see the face of God, and lived, so he covered his face and went out and stood in the entrance of the cave.

II. SON OF MAN, and behold, the LORD is telling you that He is not the God who manifests in one way, so don't expect him always through that great and strong wind, neither in that earthquake nor that fire. There are moments we must worship the Lord through a quite atmosphere, a serene environment, and in an orderly manner. Beloved, there is power in a solitary place of prayer and worship, not only in making loud noise before the Lord. Beloved, step out of the strong wind congregation for a moment to experience God’s awesome solitary presence. Sister, today stay away from that earthquake church service, take a moment to commune with God in that quite environment. Elijah sought for God through three different dimensions, but God did not respond until there was calmness in the spirit of the prophet then God spoke in a still small voice. Where are you looking for God from? Where are you worshipping Him from?

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, this month let us daily comfort one another with these words, as it will strengthen the brethren. In the ninth month, people become weary and tired. Such people need encouragement and comfort. A brother or sister needs that inspiration from you. You also need comforting words; together we build the body of Christ Jesus. Today, I charge you to encourage one another as long as it is still called "Today", so that none will be hardened by the deceitfulness of this world. Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, and forgiving to each other, just as God in Christ has also forgiven you. Verily, verily, I say unto you, strengthen members of your household of faith. Uphold colleagues through comforting words. Remember the weak through consistent, fervent prayers. Visit the sick, share with the needy, wipe the tears of those mourning, and counsel those who are confused. What is your duty today?

IV. PRECIOUS IN THE LORD, this month let us also change our garments. Let us put away those old, filthy garments. Now Joshua was clothed in filthy garments and stood before the angel. And he answered and spake unto those that stood before him, saying, 'Take away the filthy garments from him.' And unto him he said, 'Behold, I have caused thine iniquity to pass from thee, and I WILL CLOTHE THEE WITH CHANGE OF RAIMENT.' Then Jacob said unto his household and to all that were with him, PUT AWAY THE STRANGE GODS THAT ARE AMONG YOU. We cannot achieve great success in this ninth hour and beyond with a strange god. Put it away and be clean. Clean your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you dual-minded. We must wash our hands. We must purify our hearts. This is a DIVINE WORD OF POWER sent forth through the authority of Christ Jesus to serve the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Do away with the strange gods that are hindering your faithful service to God. Put away the strange gods that are breaking your family apart.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—From this ninth month, let us draw nigh to God, and He will draw nigh to us.

PRAYER: LORD, speak to me, for I am listening. Lord, speak, for I pray. Lord, speak to my situation, for I cannot bear it alone any longer, so FATHER, speak. Through Christ Jesus' name I pray.

