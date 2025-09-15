ModernGhana logo
Wake up, sleeper

Wake up, sleeper
MON, 15 SEP 2025

I. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND BROTHERS, peace be unto you and your household. Be it known to you that the LORD of Lords has removed the mantle of strength from Sampson. And HE WIST NOT THAT THE LORD WAS DEPARTED FROM HIM. Sadly, power, fame, riches, and other social influences have blinded many, who cannot see that the Lord has departed from them. Many have made the riches of this world their gods and have blocked their ears so that they cannot hear the prophetic declaration of the LORD. O Zerubbabel, arise, for you are on a mission for the Lord. Let us sound the warning to the world. Let us change our ways. Let us amend our ways, for evil is at the doorstep of evil doers. . The cry of the innocent has reached their maker above.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, O Zerubbabel, stand firm, for the Lord is on your side to possess your possessions. Get ready, for you are a chosen vessel for the Lord's business. There is going to be a DIVINE shakeup both physically and spiritually. Get ready for your mission. Stand up for the Lord, Son of Man. Whoever is on the Lord's side, let him or her stand up and declare it. Proclaim it from the rooftop and in the secret meetings—the moment for the children of God to possess their possessions. For the Sovereign Lord is about to shake up everything. The political world, the economic world, and the power world are about to wake up out of their sleep and say, I WILL GO OUT AS AT OTHER TIMES BEFORE, AND SHAKE MYSELF.

III. SON OF MAN, the world powers have shifted in the spiritual realm. They cannot shake up again, for the sovereign LORD has removed the mantle of power. THE MANTLE OF LEADERSHIP HAS DEPARTED FROM SAUL. Today, you have the opportunity to repent; tomorrow may be too late. If not, the mantle will be taken away from you. You have today to change from arrogance and embrace the spirit of humility which took you to that high position. Today, you have the opportunity to reflect and look at those who supported and pushed you to the top, whom you have neglected so soon. Repent, for the time is coming when you will not have the chance again.

IV. BRETHREN IN CHRIST JESUS, this is the word of JEHOVAH unto you: “I AM ABOUT TO SHAKE UP EVERYTHING, to turn everything upside down and start over from top to bottom—overthrow wicked governments, destroy foreign powers, dismantle the world of weapons and armaments, and throw armies into confusion so that they end up killing one another. And on that day, I will take you, O Zerubbabel (O brother, O sister), as my personal servant (assistant.) I will set you as a signet ring, the sign of my sovereign presence and authority. I have looked over the field and chosen you. Beloved, does the axe raise itself above the person who swings it, or does the saw boast against the one who uses it? THE LORD IS ABOUT TO SHAKE UP EVERYTHING; this is a DIVINE PROPHETIC DECLARATION sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! THE SOVEREIGN LORD SPEAKS. REPENT TODAY; TOMORROW MAY BE TOO LATE FOR YOU. INDEED, GOD CARES.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—It’s time for me to shake myself from the dust, arise, and sit down. It is time to LOSE MYSELF FROM THE BANDS OF MY NECK.

PRAYER: LORD, I pray to possess my possessions through thy power and authority. Lord, in your name, I will not be denied my heritage, which you, the sovereign Lord, have released in my name. Lord, shake up systems and break down the status quo for my breakthrough in the name of Jesus Christ, I have asked. AMEN.

REF: Haggai 2:22&23
Judges 16:20
Isaiah 10:15 & 52:2
