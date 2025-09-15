I. SON OF MAN, Beloved, Peter said to Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost and to keep back part of the price of the land? While it remained, was it not thine own? And after it was sold, was it not in thine own power? Why hast thou conceived this thing in thine heart? Thou hast not lied unto men, but unto God. And Ananias, hearing these words, fell down and gave up the ghost, and great fear came on all of them that heard these things. He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches. But Peter said, 'Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost and to keep back part of the price of the land? Let us be careful who takes hold of our hearts. Let us be careful when we open our mouths to speak; WE MAY END UP LYING TO THE HOLY SPIRIT.

II. PRECIOUS IN THE LORD, what hast thou done, Abram? And Abram went in unto Hagar, and she conceived. What hast thou done, Amnon? Amnon raped Tamar, his half-sister. What hast thou done, JUDAS ISCARIOT? Is there some innocent blood you are still persecuting? Is there any WHAT HAST THOU DONE sin hanging around your neck? God is offering us an opportunity to repent, turn around, and confess our sins, for He is faithful and just to forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. And the LORD said unto Cain, WHAT HAST THOU DONE? The voice of thy brother Abel's blood crieth unto me from the ground. May we depart from crucifying the innocent, for the voice of their blood daily cries unto the LORD. Let us be careful in our daily walk, for God is watching every step of the innocent.

III. DAUGHTER ZION, the blood of the innocent brings curses. And now art thou cursed from the earth, which hath opened her mouth to receive thy brother's blood from thy hand; when thou tillest the ground, it shall not henceforth yield unto thee her strength; a fugitive and a vagabond shalt thou be in the earth. Watch out against verbally killing the soul of the innocent. What hast thou done? God says, 'These things hast thou done,' and He has kept silence for thee to repent, for your day of reckoning is at hand; amend thy ways. Let us search our hearts if there are any 'What hast thou done?' questions on our hands. And Samuel asked Saul, 'What hast thou done?' It requires repentance, not an excuse. Saul failed to repent but offered excuses for his disobedience.

IV. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND DEAR BROTHERS, he said, "I forced myself, therefore, and offered a burnt offering." An act he was not qualified to perform—a burnt offering. And Samuel said to Saul, 'Thou hast done foolishly; thou hast not kept the commandment of the LORD thy God, which he commanded thee.' Be vigilant, for your moment of disobedience without repentance will cost you the throne. DISOBEDIENCE BRINGS DISASTER UNLESS WE REPENT. This is a DIVINE CALL FOR REPENTANCE, offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! 'I know your deeds, that you have a name that you are alive, but you are dead.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—I shall plead for the mercies of God. Peace be unto you and your household.

PRAYER: LORD, in thee do I put my trust; let me not be ashamed lest my enemies triumph over me. LORD, for thy name’s sake and the TESTIMONY of the SOLID ROCK, do it once again; give me memorable testimonies this week through Christ Jesus’ name, I pray.

REF: Genesis 4:10-12

Psalm 50:21a

I Samuel 13:11-14

Genesis 16:4

Acts 5:3-5

Revelation 2:29&3:1

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION