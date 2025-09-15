I. Beloved in the Lord, I salute you through the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. This week, don’t overfocus on the starting line for the race. Aim at the target of the race. Look forward to the author and finisher of our lives. Over concentration of the starting point will delay you. You need to move ahead now. You can start with small responsibilities and trust God for promotion. You company, marriage, relationship, ministry, education, and any other task you find yourself doing, move forward. Do not allow only your current circumstances or position to control your path into the future. Starting line set the initial pace. Staring lines are not completion point. You can, through the power of the Lord, change your current position to a new level upward. You can, through the enabling power of God, move away from negative to positive projections.

II. Son of Man, just like Mordecai, you can also rise from humble beginnings to greatness. Mordecai was just a gatekeeper, but he remained faithful and diligent. Whatever you find to do, do it with all diligence and you shall reap the results in due cause. Remember that Mordecai's character, faithfulness, and integrity earned him favour with King Ahasuerus and the people. I urge you to cultivate these qualities to gain the trust and respect of the king, the queen, and your superiors and subordinates. It is important to let your faithfulness and integrity open doors for you. As a child of God, don’t cut corners to climb to the top. Avoid ungodly acts and inactions to move on in life. The way of the wicked is as darkness: they know not at what they stumble. Mordecai prioritized the well-being of his people. Let's focus on blessing others and building each other up. Avoid exploiting others for your personal benefits.

III. Daughter of Zion, Mordecai's words brought comfort and hope. We can be agents of peace and reconciliation in our communities. For Mordecai the Jew was second in rank to King Ahasuerus, and he was great among the Jews and popular with the multitude of his brothers, for he sought the welfare of his people and spoke peace to all his people. Mordecai was a foreigner who, through his faithful service with integrity, became the number two in ranking in the kingdom. Serve faithfully, and God, through his divine intervention, will lift you up soon. Divine elevation does not depend on your qualifications, your background, your status in life, or where you leave. For God saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion. So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.

IV. Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers so then it depends not on human will or exertion but on God, who has mercy. It is God who decides to show mercy. Depend on God for your elevation. Look up to God for your breakthrough. Mordecai's story is a testament to God's power to lift us up. Trust in His promises and timing. Just like Mordecai, your story can be one of divine lifting. Have faith and trust in God's plan for your life. Beloved, your lifting will surely come. Stay faithful, and God will elevate you in due time. This is a DIVINE PROPHETIC DECLARATION sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Receive this divine manna and walk in the authority and power of Christ Jesus.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Keep trusting and seeking God's plan for your life. Peace be unto you and your household always.

PRAYER: May the message of divine lifting and hope resonate with all who hear it. May God's blessings and favour be upon you and your household. And just like Mordecai, I pray that your story will be one of greatness and impactful through the name of Jesus Christ. Amen

REF: Esther 10:3

Hebrews 12:2

Romans 9:15&16

