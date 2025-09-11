Unwrap Him And Let Him Go

I. Daughter of Zion, grace be unto you and your household; as you wake up today, God will put a new song in your mouth to praise His name. As you victoriously cross over from yesterday to another day, God will transform your life. Many will see it, fear it, and trust in the Lord for your miraculous deliverance. Today many will marvel that Lazarus, who had been dead for days, came out with his hands and feet bound in strips of linen and his face wrapped in a headcloth. You shall come out of that tomb, you shall come out of that handicap, you shall not continue to be among the unemployed and shall write your own new songs. The master is about to call you out of the entanglement. When the Lord calls, it does not matter how long you have been in the tomb; you must and will come out.

II. Son of Man, today, the Lord Jesus Christ will call you out and many will wonder what manner of man this is. The man whom the wind and the sea obey will call you today. That man is called Jesus Christ, and he is calling you out of that tomb and out of that entanglement now. "," Jesus Christ said. Today, I declare that you will be unwrapped from your dirty clothes and that you will go out in a new garment, not your dead clothes. The Lord Jesus Christ shall lift up his eyes once again to heaven for your sake and declare, "Father, I thank thee that thou hast heard me." Jehovah-Adonai, the sovereign Lord, has heard your cry and has stretched out to remove you from that predicament. Your moment to be unwrapped has come because you obeyed the Lord's voice and came out. When you yield to the Lord, you will be unwrapped. When you respond to the Lord's call, he will set you free. You shall be unwrapped, and you shall go free."

III. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers, today God is telling you, 'Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God? You will come out and be unwrapped, no matter how long you have been in the tomb. This is the moment; the Lord Jesus Christ, for your sake, shall make them be ashamed and bring to mutual confusion those who seek to destroy your life. The Lord will drive backward and bring to dishonour all those who wish you evil. Your situation has been humanly delayed, but did I not tell you that if you believe, you shall see the glory of God? Today, don't believe in any other report but only the report of the LORD. Let us delight in doing the will of God as we go through life’s transition; let us proclaim the good news of righteousness in the great assembly; and let us not restrain our lips from telling the world about the goodness of God.

IV. Brethren in the Lord, this month continue to wait patiently for the Lord, and He shall incline his ears to you. God will hear your cry and also bring you out of any horrible pit you might have dropped into and out of that miry clay through which you are walking. The Lord shall set your feet upon a rock and establish your steps. God will not allow you to remain static. You will become a profitable garden. Jesus Christ is calling with a loud voice, "Lazarus, come out! Today, Jesus Christ is standing right in front of your tomb. COME OUT! COME OUT OF THAT COVENANT. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! And Jesus saith unto them, 'Believe ye that I am able to do this?' They said unto him, Yea, Lord.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE— The obstacle stones shall be removed; they shall be rolled away.

PRAYER: God, as men depend on their earthly defensive forces, we will depend on your WORD, through which the thoughts and intents of the hearts of the forces against us will be revealed through Christ Jesus' name. I pray, AMEN.

