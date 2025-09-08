You Are An Ambassador of Christ to the World

I. Son of Man, today, let us reflect on who we are in Christ Jesus. Do you know that ambassadorial position was first reserved for believers? Do you know that as a believer, you are an ambassador? Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ's stead, be ye reconciled to God. What is your role as ambassadors? Where is your jurisdiction? Under whose authority do you operate? Believed to be an ambassador representing their country, organisation, or leader, carrying their message and authority, therefore, as ambassadors of Christ, we represent God, carrying His message of love, redemption, and reconciliation to a world in need. We are appointed by Christ Jesus, and we hold allegiance to Him alone. We are to propagate His Gospel at our duty post as ambassadors.

II. Daughter of Zion, as ambassadors of Jesus Christ, key aspects of our ambassadorship include reconciliation –Our primary message is one of reconciliation. There is enmity between God and the unsaved world; as believers, God has mandated us to resolve this hostility through the empowering of the Holy Spirit. We are called to bridge the gap between God and humanity, inviting people to be reconciled to God through Jesus Christ. As ambassadors, we represent Jesus Christ; therefore, my dear sister, our words, actions, and lifestyle should reflect His character, love, and teachings. And we must be conscious of the fact that we carry the authority of Jesus Christ, empowered by the Holy Spirit to fulfil our mission. You are not in your ambassadorial mission field alone. You will not be without resources, for my God will supply your needs beyond even what we think or ask. You will not be constrained or handicapped in any anyway.

III. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers I remind you that as an ambassador your message is not just a suggestion; it's a matter of eternal significance. We are compelled to share the Gospel with urgency, knowing that people's eternal destinies hang in the balance. You have no other message other than the Gospel. Paul reminds us that if anyone preaches any other gospel to you than what you have received, let him be accursed; there is no exception that allows someone to preach some other gospel. The curse applies to "anyone" who preaches "any other gospel". What are you preaching as a minister of the gospel? What gospel are you presenting to the world as an ambassador? What are you feeding your flocks with, the Gospel or another gospel? Remember that there are consequences for preaching another gospel. Beloved, let us focus on the Gospel and save our souls. Are you listening to and reading the Gospel or another gospel?

IV. Brethren in Christ Jesus, our ambassadorship requires that we demonstrate Christ's love through acts of kindness, compassion, and service. We share our faith with others, testifying to the transformative power of the Gospel. We live with integrity, ensuring our actions align with our message. We stand boldly for Christ, even in the face of challenges or opposition. We are also not to abuse our ambassadorial position for our personal benefit. We are not to exploit others, not cheat and not take advantage of people. This is a DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED CALL FOR ACTION sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! As ambassadors of Jesus Christ, we have a sacred responsibility to represent Him accurately and effectively.

V. V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Let us embrace this role with humility, love, and courage, knowing that we are His hands and feet in a world that desperately needs Him.

Prayer: May we be empowered by the Holy Spirit to fulfil our ambassadorship, bringing glory to God and hope to a lost world, through the enabling power of Jesus Christ. Amen.

REF: II Corinthians 5:20

Galatians 1:8-9

