Necessity is Laid Upon You

I. My Dear Beloved in the Lord, grace be unto you and your household, today I share with you good news to enrich your soul and renew your strength for mission. The Apostle Paul revealed that necessity is laid upon him to work as a missionary to the world. As a minister of the gospel, a believer, a worker, or a leader, you have an obligation to fulfil your mandate. Your task, whether physical or spiritual, you have an obligation to undertake it with all zeal and urgency. Yea, woe is unto him if I preach not the gospel; that is how serious the Apostle Paul considers his mission. How do you consider your mandate? In scripture we come across these words and many more which reflect the sense of urgency, responsibility, and divine compulsion. Let us reflect on our response to our mandate. Do we undertake it with a sense of urgency or an 'anything goes' attitude?

II. Son of man Paul's statement points out a basic fact: there are moments in life when necessity is laid upon us, compelling us to act. This necessity is not merely a human obligation but a divine mandate. Today, what is the compelling task that you must undertake? Do you know that you have a divine mandate to save a life today? If you fail, that soul will perish in his or her iniquity, but God will require his or her blood from you. When I say unto the wicked, 'Thou shalt surely die,' and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life, the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity, but his blood will I require at thine hand. How will you account for that soul? The Apostles and early missionaries, pastors, evangelists, and workers in the courtyard of the Lord considered their mission as compelling and urgent. As a minister of the gospel today, what is your compelling focus? As a believer, what is your mandate? For Paul, the necessity was to preach the Gospel, driven by a deep sense of calling and accountability before God.

III. Daughter of Zion, just as Paul felt an overwhelming sense of duty to spread the Gospel, we too may feel called to serve in various capacities within the body of Christ. You cannot be just a churchgoer; you were saved to serve, to draw souls to God. You were not saved to be an entertainer, dancer, singer, usher, or armchair leader and to glory in accolades of men; they are auxiliary responsibilities, but our divine mandate is to save souls. Whether it's evangelism, discipleship, or serving the needy, recognising our calling can ignite a passion that compels us to action. Paul's words convey a sense of urgency. In our own lives, we may face situations that demand immediate attention and action within our family, community, workplace, and country. Whether it's sharing the love of Christ with others, standing up for justice, or supporting those in need, we are called to respond with diligence and compassion. What is your response to those duties? Do you consider them a necessity?

IV. Precious in the Lord, Paul's sense of woe if he did not preach the Gospel highlights the weight of accountability before God. As believers, we are reminded that our actions, choices, and stewardship of God's gifts will be evaluated. This accountability should motivate us to live purposefully and faithfully. Today let us reflect on our own lives: What is the necessity that God has laid upon your heart? How are you responding to this call? Are there areas where you feel a sense of urgency or divine compulsion to act? This is a DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED CALL FOR ACTION sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! May the necessity laid upon us ignite a renewed sense of action and serve as a reminder of our purpose and calling.

Let us heed the Apostle Paul's example and respond to the necessities laid upon us, knowing that in doing so, we bring glory to God and serve His purposes.

Prayer: Lord today, may you inspire us through your word to live with a sense of divine purpose and urgency, embracing the necessities you have laid upon us with faith, hope, and love. May this necessity compel us to work diligently daily through Christ Jesus’ name. Amen.

REF: I Corinthians 9:16

Ezekiel 3:18

