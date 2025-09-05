Stay away from Potiphar's wife

I. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers, this month don’t allow Potiphar's wife to seduce you with money. She may seduce you with offers and opportunities; be careful. Be vigilant, as Potiphar's wife is at the door of your house to seduce you. This month, don’t allow her entry into your house. Focus on your target for this month. Beloved, reflect on whether you are with the winning team or the losing one. What is your posture towards the daily battles of life? What are your pronouncements? What is your mindset, positive or negative? What do you wish for? May the Lord enlighten your spirit of understanding and uplift your discerning spirit to stay away from bad companions. BE NOT DECEIVED, “EVIL COMPANY CORRUPTS GOOD HABITS."

II. SON OF MAN, be warned, for a man of too many friends on the battlefield comes to ruin. But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. In the multitude of friends, there is bound to be a Judas ISCARIOT who will betray you. Choose your friends carefully in view of the battle ahead. On the battlefield of life, there is a Peter who is destined to deny you when the war gets tough. You might be the Joseph in the midst of the sons of Jacob at your workplace; walk with wisdom. There is a Haman who is plotting to destroy you; remember at all times that you are in spiritual warfare. Do not stress yourself because the chief butler, whom you helped to position of authority, has suddenly forgotten about you. The Lord has not forgotten about you; move forward in the Lord.

III. Daughter of Zion, who are your friends? What social media platforms are you consuming your time on? Are you fighting the same kind of battle with your friends? Are they encouraging you to press on, or are they distracting you? Don't allow society to divert your attention on the battlefield. Remember that he who walks with wise men will be wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm. What kind of conversation do you constantly engage in as a soldier in the army of the Lord? My brother, let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of these things, the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience. Therefore, do not be partakers with them. Do not join the army of evildoers; stay away from their camp, or you will fall. Beloved, let us follow after what is right; stay away from deceitful and lazy people; wickedness is not far from their doorstep.

IV. BRETHREN IN CHRIST, if you remain completely silent at this time when your friends are at the war front. When society mocks at your friend because it seems he is losing the war, surely reinforcement troops will arise from another place, but you will perish. Brother! You have come to this duty post for such a time as this because of the brethren. Sister! You occupy that seat for a time like this; fight the battle, but if you continue to remain silent, God will relieve you soon. This is a DIVINE BULLET TO ARM THE SOLDIER to fight on, sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus, and served to the troops through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Deliverance will surely come from another source, and who knows what will become of you?

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—This month may we have the courage to move away from evil communicators.

PRAYER: Shield me from bad companions, expose all Judas Iscariots, and deliver me from the hands of Haman through Christ Jesus' name.

REF: I Corinthians 15:33&34

Proverbs 13:20

Ephesians 5:6&7

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION