Warning: Ill-gotten treasures have no lasting value

I. Son of Man, as you travel through this month, remember that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding. Through wisdom, your days will be many, and years will be added to your life. If you are wise, your wisdom will reward you; if you are a mocker, you alone will suffer. Beloved, remember at all times that whoever corrects a mocker invites insults; whoever rebukes the wicked incurs abuse. Do not rebuke mockers, or they will hate you; rebuke the wise, and they will love you. Instruct the wise, and they will be wiser still; teach the righteous, and they will add to their learning.

II. Daughter of Zion, remember that ill-gotten treasures have no lasting value, but righteousness delivers from death. The Lord does not let the righteous go hungry, but he thwarts the cravings of the wicked. Lazy hands make for poverty, but diligent hands bring wealth. He who gathers crops in the summer is a prudent son, but he who sleeps during harvest is a disgraceful son. Blessings crown the head of the righteous, but violence overwhelms the mouth of the wicked. The name of the righteous is used in blessings, but the name of the wicked will rot. A wise son brings joy to his father, but a foolish son brings grief to his mother.

III. My Beloved Sister, we must understand the times and seasons of God. Are your times and seasons according to God's word? Are you working on time or behind schedule? We must work according to God's schedule, not that of man. Let not the word of God depart from your mouth, for blessed is he who reads and those who hear the words of this prophecy and keep those things which are written in it, for the time is near. What have you been reading, listening to, and doing? Is it to edify the body or the spirit? Is it to glorify earthly personalities or to glorify God? As a servant of the Most High God, I declare unto you that for everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under the heavens.

IV. Precious in the Lord, do not forget that there is a time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to pluck up that which is planted; a time to kill and a time to heal; a time to break down and a time to build up; a time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones and a time to gather stones together; A TIME TO EMBRACE AND A TIME TO REFRAIN FROM EMBRACING. In God's timetable, there is a time to get and a time to lose; a time to keep and a time to cast away; a time to tear and a time to sew; a time to keep silence and a time to speak. This is a DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED PROPHETIC DECLARATION sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! There is a time to love and a time to hate; there is a time for war and a time for peace. WHAT TIME IS IT?

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—What is your time? To keep silence, or time to speak? Work with God's schedule, for it is time to...

PRAYER: The LORD bless thee and keep thee. The LORD make his face shine upon thee and be gracious unto thee: the LORD lift his countenance upon thee and give thee peace through Christ Jesus' name, I pray. AMEN.

REF: Proverbs 9:7-12& 10:1-7

Revelation 1:3-5

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION