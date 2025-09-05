Remember those who pushed you to climb upward

I. Brethren in the Lord, grace be unto you and your household. May the Lord extend favour unto you. May, through the power and influence of the Holy Spirit, men extend unmerited and unsolicited favours to you. Joseph told the chief butler, 'But when all goes well with you, remember me and show me kindness; mention me to Pharaoh and get me out of this prison.' I was forcibly carried off from the land of the Hebrews, and even here I have done nothing to deserve being put in a dungeon. when things go well with you. Don’t forget those who helped you out of the pit in which you were some years ago. It's easy to forget God's goodness and people who helped us when we are comfortable and self-sufficient, but that's precisely when we need to remember the Lord the most and appreciate all those who played a role in bringing us to where we are today.

II. Son of Man, in the book of Deuteronomy, Moses reminded the Israelites to remember the Lord their God when they come into the land He has given them, when they eat and are satisfied, and when they build good houses and settle down. He warns them not to forget the Lord, who brought them out of slavery and into a land of abundance. Today, I encourage you not to forget your God, who has brought you this far. Don’t forget the one who held your hand to establish you firmly again. We often forget God's goodness when we are blessed because we start to rely on our own strength and abilities. We begin to think that our success is solely due to our hard work and intelligence, and we forget that God is the one who has given us the ability to work and prosper. We also forget the role, either small or big, that others played in getting us to positions of authority. Then the beginning of the end starts; you are warned.

III. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers Remembering God is not just about acknowledging His existence; it's about recognising His presence and involvement in our lives. It's about trusting Him and relying on Him, even when things are going well. So, how can we remember God when all goes well with us? First, we must cultivate a heart of gratitude to God and those who have played roles in our lives. We must thank God for His blessings and provision, no matter how small they may seem. Second, we must prioritise our relationship with God. We must make time for Him, read His Word, and pray regularly. Third, we must use our blessings to bless others. We must share our resources, our time, and our talents with those in need. Go back to God and all those who have helped you.

IV. Daughter of Zion, let us remember God when all goes well with us. Let us not forget His faithfulness and provision in our lives. Let us remember our parents when things go well with us. Let us remember our spouses when things turn good in our favour. Let us remember our colleagues at the workplace when things change and we are elevated. Let us remember all those who helped open the doors for us; it was through their works and assistance that God lifted you up. Remember those who have been praying for you. This is a DIVINE AWAKENING MESSAGE sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, yes! Joseph told the chief butler, 'Mention me to Pharaoh and get me out of this prison.'

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE— Then spake the chief butler unto Pharaoh, saying, 'I do remember my faults this day.' May it never be too late for you to remember your faults of forgetfulness.

PRAYER: Lord, remove the spell of forgetfulness cast on all those who should remember me in their glory. Lord, wake all those who must remember and show me kindness. Lord, empower me to show kindness to all those whom you direct that I show kindness to in Jesus Christ's name. I pray – Amen.

REF: Deuteronomy 6:10-12,

Genesis 41:9

