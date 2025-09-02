This month do not trust in a friend but trust in God

I. Daughter of Zion, this month I have good news for you: all those who have oppressed you from your youth, through the power of the Almighty God, cannot gain victory over you because you trust in the Lord. This month all those ploughmen who have ploughed your back and made their furrows long shall fail, for the Lord is with you. The righteous Lord will cut you free from the cords of the wicked. All who hate you will be turned back in shame through the power of the Holy Ghost. They shall be like grass on the roof, which withers before it can grow; a reaper cannot fill his hands with it, nor can one who gathers fill his arms. Brother, do not trust in a friend, but trust in God. Let your trust firmly be rooted in God, and He shall cause men to uphold you. Do not put your confidence in a companion.

II. Courage Brother, this month, guard the doors of your mouth from the one who lies in your bosom. Remember that a day will come when a son will dishonour his father, a daughter will rise up against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. Don’t forget that a man's enemies are the members of his own household. Therefore, focus on the LORD; wait for the God of your salvation; God will hear you. Don't look elsewhere for salvation; go back to JEHOVAH. Wait, and again, I say wait, for God will show up at His appointed time with you. God moves according to His appointed time and not that of men. Do not be afraid of the one who deceitfully uses you.

III. Son of man, therefore be patient until the coming of the Lord. The farmer waits for the precious produce of the soil, being patient about it, until it gets the early and late rains. You too, be patient; strengthen your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is near. May the Lord be your portion this month, and hope in Him at all times. Remember that the Lord is good to those who wait for Him and to the person who seeks Him. Waiting on the Lord is one of the most difficult things to do. Normally our nature is to do it alone, try to accomplish things with our own strength, and take control of the situation, but God says wait for His appointed time. How long will you keep waiting? It is only the Lord who knows, so depend on him this month and he will answer you.

IV. COURAGE Sister, you will eat the fruit of your labour; blessings and prosperity will be yours. Your house will be like a fruitful vine; your children will be like olive shoots around your table. Yes, this will be a blessing for you because you fear the Lord. May the Lord bless you from Zion; may prosperity engulf you all the days of your life. May you live to see your children’s children—peace be on you and your household. This is a DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED FOOD sent forth through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The question is, how long should I wait on His provision, or should I try to force my own outcome this month?

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Wait for the LORD; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the LORD.

PRAYER: LORD, grant me grace as I wait for the fulfilment of your words in my life. LORD, grant me divine strength to withstand the loneliness associated with waiting for thee. And LORD, grant me the wisdom and understanding while waiting, through Christ Jesus' name, I pray. AMEN.

