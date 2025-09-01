ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asan Series : Prarambhik -Asans (Part 1)

Health & Fitness Asan Series : Prarambhik -Asans (Part 1)
MON, 01 SEP 2025

The different systems of the body like the muscular, skeletal, nervous or excretory work together in tandem to keep the body and it's functioning in harmony. To keep the body disease-free, its important to stop its manifestation in the physical body as soon as possible. Disease first manifests in the pranic layer also referred as the aura. The clairvoyants at Dhyan Ashram describe this layer in the form of colours, a grosser colour indicating disease. If prevention is taken at this stage then the disease would not manifest in the physical body. Sanatan Kriya details the techniques to do this. The asans that we will discuss today are called the prarambhik stihi and prepare the body of the practitioner for higher practices of yog and ensure that one exudes a healthy glowing disease free body.

Sit with your legs outstretched. Ensure that the back is straight and both legs and heels are joined together. Place the palms on the ground next to your hip, fingers pointing away from the body.

Gently inhale and push your toes towards the ground pointing downwards. Hold for a count of seven. Exhaling, bend them in the reverse direction. Repeat this seven times.

Maintaining the same posture, rotate your feet in a clockwise direction inhaling in half of the rotation and exhaling in the other half. Repeat this seven times in clockwise motion followed by anticlockwise seven times. Its vital to synchronise your breath with each rotation.

Next, keeping right leg stretched, bend the left leg and place the ankle on the thigh of the stretched leg. Support the left ankle with your left hand and hold the toes of the left foot with your right hand. Rotate the left ankle seven times in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction each. Inhale in half rotation and exhale in the other half. Repeat this on the other leg.

These seemingly simple rotations play an important role in removing the energy blockages in the various joints that are rotated. It is advisable to keep your eyes closed and maintain the internal awareness of the body part that is being rotated to ensure maximum benefit.

Ashwini Guru Ji is the energy and inspiration behind various initiatives of Dhyan Foundation. He is the Guiding Light of Dhyan Foundation and an authority on the Vedic sciences. His book, 'Sanatan Kriya, The Ageless Dimension' is an acclaimed thesis on anti-ageing. Dhyan Foundation conducts regular sessions on Sanatan Kriya worldwide.Log on to www.dhyanfoundation.com or mail to [email protected] for more.

Ashwini Guruji
Ashwini Guruji

Lifestyle ContributorPage: ashwini-guruji

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

She Fed Them Until the Day They Killed Her She Fed Them Until the Day They Killed Her

7 hours ago

Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election

7 hours ago

President Mahama engages Yagbonwurato restore calm in Sawla, Bole President Mahama engages Yagbonwura to restore calm in Sawla, Bole

7 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua

7 hours ago

Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, were ready– Tontokrom residents declare as tensions escalate Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, we're ready– Tontokrom residents declare as t...

7 hours ago

Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa

8 hours ago

Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse cautionspublic Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse caution...

8 hours ago

Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress” policy Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress”...

8 hours ago

Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes  

8 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Akwatia by-election: Disrespectful NDC Candidate doesn't even talk to his father...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line