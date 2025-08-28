Dirty Hands, Deadly Consequences: The Hidden Sexual Health Risk No One Talks About

Afia* (not her real name), a 20-year-old young woman from Cape Coast, recalls a disturbing experience that left her grappling with a painful infection. A day after an intimate encounter with her partner, she developed severe itching and discomfort in her private parts. Medical examination confirmed she had contracted candidiasis.

Afia explains that during foreplay, her partner inserted his fingers into her vagina. What seemed like a normal act of intimacy quickly turned into a health crisis. Doctors suggested that poor hand hygiene and possible bacterial transfer may have been the cause.

This story highlights a critical but often ignored risk: the transfer of germs into women’s reproductive organs during sexual activity. Many people overlook the importance of washing hands before sex. Long or unclean fingernails can harbor bacteria and fungi, which easily enter the body during foreplay.

Counsellor Michael Tagoe, a Sexual and Reproductive Health Coach, notes that while public health education has long emphasized handwashing, the link between hand hygiene and sexual health remains under-discussed. “Unkempt nails and unwashed fingers during sex are a common source of urinary tract infections (UTIs), candidiasis, and in some cases, genital warts,” he explained.

He emphasized that couples must make handwashing before and after sex a non-negotiable practice. “Simple hygiene measures—washing with soap and running water—can protect both partners. There are also gloves and finger condoms available that can reduce risk during intimate acts,” he advised.

Counsellor Tagoe further warned that ignoring these practices can have long-term reproductive health consequences, including infertility.

Afia’s story is a stark reminder that intimacy should never come at the expense of health. By prioritizing hygiene, couples can protect themselves and their partners from avoidable infections.