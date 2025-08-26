7 Common Habits That Damage Your Hearing Without You Realizing

Dr. Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD & Lead Consultant ENT, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Hearing is something most of us take for granted—until we start noticing changes. Unlike vision problems, which are often obvious, hearing loss creeps silently and can be permanent once it sets in. While genetics, age, and medical conditions certainly play a role, much of the hearing damage in young and middle-aged adults today is attributed to lifestyle factors. Everyday habits, often considered harmless, can quietly affect your ears.

Here are seven common habits that may be putting your hearing at risk without you even realizing it:

1. Listening to music at high volumes through earphones

Earbuds and headphones have become part of daily life, but blasting music directly into your ears can damage the delicate hair cells inside the inner ear. Once destroyed, these cells don’t regenerate. Experts recommend following the 60/60 rule—listening at no more than 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes at a stretch.

2. Using cotton swabs to clean ears

Many people believe cotton swabs are essential for hygiene, but they push earwax deeper into the ear canal. This can lead to blockages, infections, and even accidental injury to the eardrum. The ear has a natural self-cleaning mechanism, and in most cases, leaving it alone is the best practice.

3. Ignoring ear protection in noisy environments

Construction sites, concerts, weddings with loud DJs, or even long hours of traffic noise can expose ears to unsafe decibel levels. Over time, this leads to noise-induced hearing loss. Simple protective measures like wearing earplugs or stepping away from loudspeakers can significantly reduce the risk.

4. Using hair dryers and home appliances excessively

Few realize that prolonged exposure to common devices like hair dryers, mixers, or vacuum cleaners can also contribute to cumulative hearing damage. While not as extreme as concerts, frequent daily exposure without breaks adds up over time.

5. Excessive use of over-the-counter painkillers

Studies have shown that frequent use of certain painkillers, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen, can affect hearing health. These medications, when taken in high doses or over long periods, may reduce blood flow to the cochlea, impairing function. It is always best to consult a doctor before long-term use.

6. Ignoring ear infections

A simple untreated ear infection, especially in children, can result in temporary or even permanent hearing loss. Adults often dismiss minor discomfort, but persistent pain, discharge, or hearing changes should be evaluated promptly by an ENT specialist.

7. Poor overall lifestyle habits

Smoking, chronic stress, uncontrolled diabetes, and high blood pressure are all linked to reduced circulation in the inner ear, which can accelerate hearing decline. Just like the heart and brain, the ears need good blood flow and oxygen to function properly.

Protecting Your Ears, Protecting Your Future

Hearing loss is irreversible, but it is also largely preventable. Awareness of these seemingly harmless habits is the first step. Regular hearing checks, especially for those over 40 or exposed to loud noise frequently, are important. Small lifestyle adjustments—lowering music volume, avoiding self-cleaning, wearing ear protection, and addressing medical conditions early—can go a long way in preserving hearing for years to come.

After all, good hearing is not just about avoiding hearing aids later in life—it’s about maintaining quality of communication, connection, and overall well-being.

Dr. Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD & Lead Consultant ENT, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru