What do you want the Lord to do for you?

I. Son of man, grace be unto you and your household through Christ Jesus’ name. Today, I assure you through the power of the word that the Lord who called you is still faithful to his Words and He alone will fulfil that word. Today, I want you to confront the issue in a truthful way. What exactly do you want the Lord to do for you? What word have you received from the Lord? Why do you think the fulfilment of the word is being delayed? These are questions for deep reflections. Let me remind you today that in a world filled with uncertainties and broken promises, it is normal to sometimes think that God is also delaying in His word. But that should not withhold you; stand on your faith in the Lord. Beloved, it's comforting to know that our God is always faithful. God will not leave us in today’s wilderness. I assure you that God has not deserted you on that sickbed. God will not leave you in the hands of your enemies. God is faithful and a promise keeper.

II. My Dear Brothers, remember that most often God deals with us on personal levels. God's call is a personal invitation for us to establish a relationship with Him through which we enjoy total deliverance. It's a call to trust in His promises and provision. God's promises are the foundation of our hope and confidence. We should therefore not allow the world’s pressures to distract us from God’s promises. We should not follow the deceptive ways of the world. We should remember that we cannot use worldly plans and strategies to achieve divine objectives and purposes. God does not deal in ways and means. Let us therefore follow his ways for us, and we shall get to the expected end. God is still a promise keeper.

III. Daughter of Zion let me assure you that God will complete what He has started in you. God will continue to remain faithful, even when we are not, so continue to trust in His promises, and rest in His faithfulness. As we depend on God for His faithfulness and look forward to Him to fulfil His promises, let us also demonstrate God’s faithfulness through consistently showing commitment, loyalty, and dedication to a person, cause, or principle. Today, may the world see God through us. Let us show that faithfulness by offering support to others. We should also be a reliable source of encouragement and help. And we must remain steadfast in the face of obstacles or difficulties. We must stand by those we care about, even in tough times. Remember, faithfulness is a valuable trait that benefits both yourself and those around you. Others are looking up to you today; don’t disappoint them.

IV. Fellow Labourers in the Lord, let us complete the tasks and fulfil the duties with reliability and continuously work on self-improvement and spiritual development. The world around us wants to see God’s faithfulness through us. This week through our faithfulness let others count on us in times of need. You are God’s vessel this week to fulfil His promise to someone. You are God’s light to show someone the way out of darkness this week. You are God’s vessel to build up someone this week. This week avail yourself for God to use as a vessel of honour. This is a DIVINE THERAPY released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Let us demonstrate God’s faithfulness through our actions this week.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—faithfulness is a muscle that grows stronger with practice, and its expression can vary depending on the context and relationships.

PRAYER: Lord, today we call on you to help us to forgive those who have trespassed against us, just as you have forgiven us our sins. Give us the strength to release the burden of resentment and walk in the power of forgiveness; through Jesus Christ's name we pray – Amen.

