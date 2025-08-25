I. Daughter of Zion, grace be unto you. Don’t look back on your mission. Continue to call on the name of the Lord you serve. This week, I encourage you with the miraculous encounter of Elijah on Mount Carmel, which is a powerful demonstration of God's power and answer to prayer. Confront your challenges through faith. Face your issues by looking up to God. Jesus Christ is the answer to your question. The Lord, who answers by fire, is a God who responds to faith and obedience. "Then you call on the name of your god, and I will call on the name of the Lord, and the God who answers by fire is God." Whom are you calling on today? The Baal worshippers called on their god. Who is your god? Friends? Family? Job? Your position in power? Anyone or anything apart from the Omnipotent God is a Baal god. Revert and call on the call with the power to answer by fire when the need be.

II. My Dear Brothers remember that Elijah was firm that the Lord has the power to deliver him, so he challenged the prophets of Baal to a showdown on Mount Carmel. You need to stand firmly on your faith and the ability of the Lord to deliver you. Don’t be scared of the giants who are standing in front of you. The people of Israel were at the time torn between serving God and serving idols. Today, you are also confronted with standing for the Lord or bowing down to the gods of this world. You are facing the gods of money and looking to the Lord to provide. Elijah proposes a test to determine who is the true God. Beloved, remember that at any point in time that you make God the pre-eminence in your life, he honours His name. The prophets of Baal fail to receive an answer from their god. The gods of this world have no answers but offer conditional solutions. Elijah prayed, and God answered by fire. The fire consumes the water, sacrifice, wood, stones, and dust.

III. My Beloved Sisters, this is the moment to see the action of the Lord, who answers by fire and is a God of power and presence. Remember, you serve a God who responds to faith and obedience. He is a God who consumes our offerings and transforms our lives. We can trust God to answer our prayers, just as He answered Elijah's prayer. Today, trust in God. Even if He delays according to man’s timetable, he will surely come through for you. We must come to God with faith and obedience, like Elijah. We must be willing to surrender our offerings to God, just as Elijah surrendered the sacrifice. The Lord, who answers by fire, is a God who desires a personal relationship with us. He is a God who answers prayer and transforms lives. Let us come to Him with faith and obedience, trusting in His power and presence.

IV. Son of man, continue with the Lord, who answers by fire, and seek a deeper relationship with Him. Elijah’s encounter on Mount Carmel is a powerful reminder of God's presence and power in our lives. The Lord who answers by fire is a God who desires a personal relationship with us and answers our prayers when we come to Him in faith and obedience. May we continue to trust in His power and presence in our lives. Applying faith in daily life involves trusting and obeying God's principles and guidance in all aspects of your life. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF HOPE released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Trust God in all circumstances, knowing He is sovereign and loving. Obey His commands and principles, even when it is difficult.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Seek God's guidance in decision-making and challenging situations, and persevere through trials and difficulties, trusting God's sovereignty.

PRAYER: Lord, today we call on you to help us to forgive those who have trespassed against us, just as you have forgiven us our sins. Give us the strength to release the burden of resentment and walk in the power of forgiveness; through Jesus Christ's name we pray – Amen.

REF: 1 Kings Chapter 18

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION