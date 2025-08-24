You need a solid rock to stand on

I. Daughter of Zion, this month, I encourage you to look for that solid rock and stand on it. Sister, you need the Lord of Lords to set your feet on a rock and give you a firm place to stand. Don’t discount the essence of the Solid Rock in your life. The world around us is a sinking sand; we need a solid rock to stand on in order to be saved. You need that solid rock to make progress. You need a solid rock for elevation. Sister, if you stand on that solid rock, through the power of God in that solid rock, you will begin to sing a new song—a hymn of praise to our God. To stand on solid rock, you must recognise the unstable ground on which you stand. As humans, we face challenges and uncertainties in life. At some point, our own strength and wisdom may not be sufficient. This is the point at which we must recognise that we need a solid rock. This month, let us seek God's deliverance. I assure you that God will lift you out of your difficulties.

II. My Beloved Sisters and My Dear Brothers in the Lord, to stand on the solid rock demands that we trust in God. It also demands that we engage in daily prayer, Bible study, and fellowship. We need to focus on God’s word, presence, and promises. Let us remember that it is only the solid rock that can and will offer us God's kind of stability, love, and faithfulness. Standing on the solid rock will also ensure that we enjoy God’s peace, confidence, and fruitfulness. Lord, this month I establish my feet on the solid rock. This month, focus on Jesus Christ, who is the only foundation for the church and for you. No other base compares to him. Make Jesus Christ a rock beneath your feet, a solid foundation, and an assurance. Beloved, just as a house needs a strong foundation, so does our faith. You need a solid foundation this month to stand on and face the storms of life.

III. Fellow brethren in the Lord, this is what the sovereign Lord is saying to you this month: 'See, I lay a stone in Zion, a tested stone, a precious cornerstone for a sure foundation; the one who relies on it will never be stricken with panic.' God tells us about a special stone in Zion. This isn’t just any stone. It’s a cornerstone that’s tested and precious. This cornerstone represents Christ as the solid rock on which we need to build our lives. As believers, Christ serves as our cornerstone, a solid rock that holds us up in everything we do, and we must build on him. It is time to ask the Lord to establish your feet on that solid rock. It is important we stand firmly on a solid foundation. We need stability in our lives, families, marriages, businesses, friendships, and whatever we undertake.

IV. Precious in the Lord, the Psalmist reminds us that he waited patiently for the LORD, and the Lord turned to him and heard his cry. Over the past months or years, you have waited patiently on the Lord. And this month, as a servant of the Most High God, I assure you that God is going to turn unto you and hear your midnight cries. God will lift you out of any pit you might have slipped into. Whether it is a pit of poverty, indebtedness, sickness, marital challenges, loneliness, or any other mishap, God will lift you out of the mud and mire. He will not only lift you up but will also wash you and clothe you in a royal robe this month. This is a DIVINE THERAPY released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Our faith must be strong to stand firm against anything.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Jesus Christ must always be our solid rock at all times.

PRAYER: May God bless you as you seek to honour Him with your heart and words. Lord, it is our prayer that as we align our hearts with yours, our mouths may speak words that will honour you daily. Amen.

REF: Psalm 40:1-3

I Corinthians 3:11

Isaiah 28:16

