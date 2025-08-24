Who are you walking with?

I. Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, It's important to reflect on the person you are walking with. Are you heading towards the same destination? Will the person help you to get to that destination or will they frustrate you? As we continue this life journey, let us remember that we need God daily in our ways. We need to walk with God through the divine path, which is paved with faith, obedience, and transformation. We must daily walk on the path leading us closer to our Heavenly Father and fulfilment of our hearts' desires in the Lord. Brother, to walk in God's ways begins with faith. We must trust in His goodness, His promises, and His sovereignty. We must step out of our comfort zones, leave behind the familiar, and embrace the unknown, knowing God is our guide. To walk in God’s ways requires surrender, submission, and a willingness to follow His commands, even when they challenge our understanding.

II. My Beloved Sister, remember that as we walk in God's ways, we will experience divine transformation. Our hearts will be renewed, our minds transformed, and our lives will change. Walking in God’s ways will deepen our relationship with our Heavenly Father; our fellow brethren in Christ; our family life will change, and we will always experience His presence, peace, and joy. Through walking in God’s ways, we will receive divine direction, which will enable us to make decisions that will align with God's purpose and plan. When we walk in God’s ways, we demonstrate our trust in His care, knowing He will shield us from harm and supply our needs. Walking in God’s ways is a divine weapon to defeat anxiety, stress, fear, and uncertainties. Walking in God’s ways emboldens us to face each day knowing that we have a solid fortress and a foundation that will never break down.

III. Daughter of Zion, I command you today to love the LORD your God, to walk in obedience to him, and to keep his commands, decrees, and laws; then you will live and increase, and the LORD your God will bless you in the land you are entering to possess. In the months ahead of us as we walk in God’s path, we shall bear fruit, make a lasting impact in the lives of those around us, and we shall be satisfied. Walking in God's ways is not without challenges. We may face obstacles, temptations, and uncertainties. Yet, we are called to persevere, to press on, and to remain faithful. Despite these challenges, let us commit to walking in God's ways, trusting in His faithfulness, obeying His commands, and embracing the transformation He brings.

IV. Fellow workers in the service of the Lord, blessed are all who fear the LORD, who walk in his ways. To walk in God’s ways will invoke His blessing upon us and our family. Whatever we do will prosper if we walk in God’s ways. We will eat the fruit of our labour. We will not labour to plant for others to come and harvest and enjoy the fruit of our labour. Blessings and prosperity will be ours if we walk in God’s ways. Your spouse will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your sons will be like olive shoots around your table. Thus is the man blessed who fears the LORD. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF HOPE released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Let us walk in God’s ways, and it shall be well with us.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Help us, O Lord, that we may walk in your ways always, not looking back.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, guide us on Your path, teach us Your ways, and transform us into Your likeness. May our walk with You be a shining example of Your glory and grace. Amen.

REF: Deuteronomy 30:16

Psalm 128:1

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION