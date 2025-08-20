Is it well with you and your household?

I. My Beloved Sisters and My Dear Brothers in the Lord, grace be unto you and your household. How are you? Are you troubled? Are you burdened today? Where are you seeking help from? Today, I direct you to the right source to seek help from. The Psalmist teaches us to seek help from God. Lord, give us help from trouble, for the help of man is useless. Sister, let us seek help from God, who will direct men to fulfil our request. Sister, at one point or another, you will need help. In times of need, we often turn to friends, family, and leaders for help. We look up to men for support. We turn to men to deliver us from our troubles. We often seek directions from men. But, unfortunately, there are limits to what men can do. We sometimes forget that the "hand of flesh" (human help) can fail us, not because they don't want to help but because they can't, and then we get disappointed. Men have limitations in their ability to help us.

II. My Beloved Sister, let us, however, remember that through God we shall do valiantly, for it is he who shall tread down our enemies. Who are your enemies? Financial challenges? Marriage troubles? Joblessness? Alcoholism? Social vices? Have you identified your enemies? Your enemies may not be that man or that woman because they failed to help you when needed. Let us also remember that we all have limitations. No matter how strong, wise, or resourceful people are, they have limitations. They can't fix every problem, heal every hurt, or solve every crisis. No one is a superhuman being. You are not superhuman, so don’t expect the other person to be. It is dangerous to rely on human help alone. Remember, the Psalmist said some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God. In this challenging world, let us always trust in God. Let us look up to God, who will then cause men to heed our request, for the heart of the king is in the Lord’s hand, and it is the Lord alone who controls it.

III. My Dear Brother when we rely solely on human help, we set ourselves up for disappointment and despair. We must recognise the limits of human ability and turn to God, who is all-powerful and all-knowing. The Psalmist said, "I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth." God is our ultimate helper, our rock, and our salvation. With Him, we can face any challenge, overcome any obstacle, and gain victory over our enemies. Our strength and hope are fixed on the Lord. It is the Lord who will cause men to give to us. Let us seek divine help, which is unfailing and all-sufficient in this wicked and dangerous world.

IV. Daughter of Zion, let us seek help from God, which is unconditional, for men’s help comes with conditions that sometimes lead us to compromise on our faith and principles. God's help is unlimited and always available. This is a DIVINE Message of Hope and Encouragement to strengthen the brethren sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served through God's Vessel, Francis Ameyibor. Yes! To help us navigate life's challenges with faith and confidence in the Lord.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—We shall learn to rely on God, who is our true hope and salvation.

PRAYER: May the Lord bless you as you seek His help and guidance in all aspects of your life, through Jesus Christ’s name – Amen!

REF: Psalm 108:12-13

Psalm 52:7

Psalm 121:1-2

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION