Keep us, O Lord, from the hands of the wicked

I. Precious friend, grace be unto you. As we travel along the path of 2025, let us continually cry out to the Lord to deliver us from the evil men. Lord, preserve us from the violent men, which imagine mischief in their hearts. These evil men have sharpened their tongues like a serpent, and adders' poison is under their lips. Lord, keep us from the hands of the wicked; preserve us from the violent men who have purposed to overthrow our ways. O God, the Lord, the strength of our salvation, thou hast covered our heads in the day of battle. Grant not, O Lord, the desires of the wicked; further not his wicked device, lest they exalt themselves. As for the heads of those that compass us about, let the mischief of their own lips cover them. Let burning coals fall upon them; let them be cast into the fire, into deep pits, so that they do not rise again.

II. Daughter of Zion, let us cry out, 'Lord, come quickly to us; hear us when we call.' May our prayer be set before you like incense, and may the lifting up of our hands be like the evening sacrifice. Set a guard over our mouth, Lord; keep watch over the door of our lips. Do not let our hearts be drawn to what is evil so that I take part in wicked deeds along with those who are evildoers; do not let me eat their delicacies. Lord, our eyes are fixed on you, Sovereign Lord; in you do we take refuge—do not give us over to death. Keep us safe from the traps set by evildoers, from the snares they have laid for me. Let the wicked fall into their own nets while we pass by in safety.

III. I. SON OF MAN Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans. The Lord works out everything to its proper end—even the wicked for a day of disaster. It is preferable to gain a little with righteousness rather than a lot with injustice. Honest scales and balances belong to the Lord; all the weights in the bag are of his making. The highway of the upright avoids evil; those who guard their ways preserve their lives. Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall. Prudence is a fountain of life for the prudent, but folly brings punishment to fools. The hearts of the wise make their mouths prudent, and their lips promote instruction.

IV. Courage Sister, a prudent servant will rule over a disgraceful son and will share the inheritance as one of the family. A wicked person listens to deceitful lips; a liar pays attention to a destructive tongue. Starting a quarrel is like breaching a dam, so drop the matter before a dispute breaks out. Why should fools have money in hand to buy wisdom when they are not able to understand it? A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity. The one who has knowledge uses words with restraint, and whoever has understanding is even-tempered. This is a DIVINE MANNA offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor: Yes! Whoever has ears to hear, let him hear. Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent and discerning if they hold their tongues.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—the Lord says call on Him and He will answer. LISTEN, FOR GOD WILL SPEAK TO YOU TODAY.

PRAYER: Lord, strengthen us through the storm and the turbulent weather of life. Lord, strengthen us to come out of this burden without cursing your name or forsaking you through Jesus Christ’s name, we pray. Amen.

REF: Psalm 140; & 141

Genesis 28:10-19

