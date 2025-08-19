A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger

I. COURAGE BROTHER, this week I declare as a servant of the Omnipotent God that every opposition, obstacle, hindrance, and challenge you are facing shall bow at your feet at the hearing of the name Jesus Christ. Therefore, this week speak out in the name of Jesus Christ to enable you to overcome the situation. The LORD God had already declared that at the name of Jesus Christ, every knee should bow, in heaven, on earth, and under the earth. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever, so be careful who or what you bow to and what you confess. Beloved, your tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit. The words we speak have power, and as soon as they come out of our mouths, they are activated in the spiritual realm. Speak in the name of the Lord to overcome the world. Declare God’s power over the forces working against you.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, as you engage the world, remember that . Choose your words carefully, as the tongue of the wise adorns knowledge, but the mouth of the fool gushes folly. The words that come out of our mouths expose what is inward. The eyes of the Lord are everywhere, keeping watch on the wicked and the good. The soothing tongue is a tree of life, but a perverse tongue crushes the spirit. A fool spurns a parent’s discipline, but whoever heeds correction shows prudence. The house of the righteous contains great treasure, but the income of the wicked brings ruin. The lips of the wise spread knowledge, but the hearts of fools are not upright. A hot-tempered person stirs up conflict, but the one who is patient calms a quarrel. Who are you?

III. Precious friend in the Lord, listen to advice and accept discipline, and at the end you will be counted among the wise. Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails. What a person desires is unfailing love; it is better to be poor than a liar. The fear of the Lord leads to life; then one rests content, untouched by trouble. A sluggard buries his hand in the dish; he will not even bring it back to his mouth! Flog a mocker, and the simple will learn prudence; rebuke the discerning, and they will gain knowledge. Whoever robs their father and drives out their mother is a child who brings shame and disgrace. Stop listening to instruction, my son, and you will stray from the words of knowledge. A corrupt witness mocks at justice, and the mouth of the wicked gulps down evil. Penalties are prepared for mockers, and beatings for fools.

IV. My beloved sister and my dear brother, he that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the children of God in these strange times. The Lord saith, 'The pride of thine heart hath deceived thee, thou that dwellest in the clefts of the rock, whose habitation is high; that saith in his heart, "Who shall bring me down to the ground?"' Though thou exalt thyself as the eagle, and though thou set thy nest among the stars, thence will I bring thee down, saith the Lord. The Lord is speaking to us through His science and data, yet we are refusing to listen. So then, because thou art lukewarm and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth. The Lord is warning us: 'These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God; I KNOW THY WORKS.' This is a DIVINE WORD FOR MIRACULOUS PERFORMANCE sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The creator is reminding you through His word, I KNOW THY WORKS. The LORD knows your true status, not what men bestow on you.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler; whoever is led astray by them is not wise.

PRAYER: LORD! Fight against those who fight with me. Father! Let them be buried in the same grave they have prepared for me. LORD! Let the stones they have rolled to crash me roll backward to crash them through the power of Christ Jesus. I called it established. AMEN!

