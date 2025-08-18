Dhyan – Key to unlocking Health, Beauty & Glow by Ashwini Guruji, Dhyan Ashram

When we read the ancient vedic texts like the Puranas etc., we come across human beings with supernatural abilities, exuding phenomenal strength. We hear of women with amazing beauty and radiance, which used to even attract gods. When we compare these beings with today’s people, they seem like unbelievable stories and myths. Hence, the term mythology…

I really don’t blame the people for calling all this mythology, as it is not possible for a normal mind that exists in the present day and age to believe such facts to be true. But then, what if these beings and their glow could be accessed in this day and age, by you, right here, right now...

Yog is a very serious and deep subject. Any practice of yog has to be carried out with utmost care and caution since you start interacting with the subtle world. Practice of yog also leads to a health, beauty and glow --- glow that the rishis of yore radiated, and can be seen by practitioners of Sanatan Kriya at Dhyan Ashram.

‘Sanatan Kriya’ (to learn the kriya you can contact Dhyan Ashram), is a complete kriya assimilating the 8 limbs of Ashtang Yog, formulated for the modern man to practice and benefit from. This kriya affects all the layers of the being, bringing it health, vitality, glow, beauty and a happy, prosperous life. It takes a being away from disease and towards nature. In the last few articles, I took you through the steps of the kriya.

Dhyan with the Guru, is the last step of Sanatan Kriya. A potent and powerful kriya, through which one can heal themselves and bring about complete balance in their body.

After finishing the Panch Mahaprana dhyan, keep your hands in bhairav/ bhairavi mudra (left palm over right/right palm over left). Be aware of a whitish pink lotus at the centre of your chest cavity, connect with the energy of your Guru and gently drop all awareness. Let go.

Whenever you feel like, come back and open your eyes looking first at the center of your palms.

Once you have come back, take a look at the mirror, and write to me what you see.

Ashwini Guruji is the Guiding Light of Dhyan Foundation and an authority on the Vedic sciences. His book, 'Sanatan Kriya, The Ageless Dimension' is an acclaimed thesis on anti-ageing.