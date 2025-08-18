Preventing Head & Neck Cancer: Lifestyle Changes and Risk Reduction

In India, cancers of the head and neck are among the most frequently diagnosed ones — especially in men. These cancers include those of the oral cavity, throat, larynx, nasal passages, and salivary glands. Many of them develop slowly, and the early signs often go unnoticed. But the encouraging truth is this: most head and neck cancers are preventable. With small but consistent changes to lifestyle, the risk can be reduced considerably.

Tobacco remains the leading cause. The problem is not limited to smoking; smokeless forms such as gutkha, khaini, and betel quid with tobacco are equally dangerous. These products come in contact with the mouth’s inner lining repeatedly, and over time, the damage builds up. What begins as mild irritation or discoloration can turn into a pre-cancerous patch. If left unchecked, it may progress to full-blown cancer. Alcohol, too, plays a harmful role. When tobacco and alcohol are both used, the damage multiplies. This combination is known to be one of the most potent risk factors.

Another area of concern is poor oral hygiene and mechanical irritation. Sharp teeth, broken fillings, or poorly fitted dentures that rub against the same spot in the mouth can cause long-term trauma. In some cases, this ongoing friction becomes a trigger for abnormal cell changes, particularly when tobacco is also in use. Addressing dental issues promptly and maintaining oral cleanliness go a long way in reducing this risk.

In recent years, certain types of head and neck cancers have also been linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV), especially HPV-16. This is more commonly seen in cancers involving the tonsils and base of the tongue. While HPV-related cancers are still less prevalent in India than in some Western countries, awareness is growing. Vaccination, already widely known for its role in cervical cancer prevention, offers protection here too. Encouraging vaccine coverage—especially among adolescents—can help lower the incidence over time.

Nutrition is often overlooked in conversations around cancer prevention. A diet low in fruits, vegetables, and essential vitamins can reduce the body’s ability to repair cell damage. Including more natural sources of antioxidants—like fresh produce, whole grains, and leafy greens—strengthens the body’s defences. Hydration matters as well. Dry mucosa, often seen in people who chew tobacco or consume alcohol regularly, becomes more vulnerable to injury.

There are also occupational risks to consider. People exposed to certain chemicals, wood dust, or fumes over extended periods may face a slightly higher chance of developing sinus or nasal cancers. Proper ventilation, protective equipment, and periodic health checks are essential safeguards in such workplaces.

Despite all this, the biggest challenge isn’t always the presence of risk—it’s the delay in recognising it. A persistent ulcer in the mouth, a hoarse voice that doesn’t improve, or a painless swelling in the neck are often brushed off. These early signs don’t always cause distress, so they are easy to ignore. But waiting for discomfort to appear is not the best approach.

Regular self-checks help. Looking inside the mouth once a week, noting any new patches, swelling, or sores, especially in those with tobacco history, is a habit worth forming. Any symptom that lingers beyond two weeks should be shown to a doctor. That simple decision—seeking help early—can change the outcome dramatically.

Healthcare providers also play a vital role. General physicians, dentists, and ENT specialists are often the first to notice something unusual. Their ability to recognise early warning signs and guide patients toward timely evaluation can make a real difference.

Reducing head and neck cancer risk doesn’t require radical change. It calls for awareness, consistency, and attention to the body’s early signals. The choices people make daily—what they consume, how they care for their mouth, when they act on symptoms—shape their long-term health.

Prevention begins well before diagnosis. It begins in the ordinary details of life: what is chewed, what is ignored, and whether that small symptom is taken seriously. And in the case of head and neck cancers, that early attention is often the reason someone gets to walk away healthy.

By Dr.Nitin Bomanwar, Associate Director Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur.