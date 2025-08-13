Let us comfort one another

I. My Dearly Beloved Sisters, blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them that are in any trouble by the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. Even though sometimes we are scared about how to face each day, not knowing how to meet our basic needs, somehow and someway, we sail through. Let us encourage and comfort others on the same path. We cried to the LORD, and He saw us through. Beloved, be assured that the Lord will not allow your enemies to rejoice over you. O LORD, my God, I cried unto thee, and thou hast healed me. O LORD, thou hast brought up my soul from the grave: thou hast kept me alive, that I should not go down to the pit. Acknowledge how God, through divine intervention, delivered you.

II. Brethren in the Lord, we are admonished through scripture to sing unto the LORD. O ye saints of his, and give thanks at the remembrance of his holiness. In spite of what we see, let us join the Psalmist to extol the LORD, our God, for He will definitely lift us up through the difficulties, the storms and the challenges of life. Don’t be discouraged that even though you have fasted and prayed, walked upright, and served God with godly zeal and dedication, yet things are not right. You continue to sow seeds, yet no harvest; you have sat by the pool for years, and when you were just about to jump into it, others jumped ahead of you. Still don’t give up. Brother, even though you seemed to be going around that mountain for years and you are confused and do not understand why. You have asked questions without getting answers. You are about to give up. Beloved, I assure you that your weeping may endure for a night, but your joy is surely coming in the morning.

III. My dear brother, as a servant of the Most High God, I encourage you to stop the crying, stop wailing as men without hope, for He has heard your cry. JEHOVAH says you have cried enough, and your tears have blurred your vision. You cannot clearly see his outstretched hands to redeem you. Wipe your tears. My dear, the God of comfort who allowed you to go through that temporal tribulation for a reason will soon redeem and restore your loss. My dear brother, I encourage you to stand up. God is right beside to lift you with his upright hand. JEHOVAH-RAAH says his hand is not shortened, that it cannot save you; neither is his ear heavy, that it cannot hear your prayers; nor are his eyes closed, that they cannot see what you are going through at the moment. Beloved, your moment of redemption has come. God will do it again; trust in him alone. Don't look at the world; continue to look to heaven for your miracles.

IV. SON OF MAN, may the Lord be your portion, and have hope in Him at all times. For the Lord is good to those who wait for Him and to the person who seeks Him. Standing up in the face of storms IS DIFFICULT, BUT WITH PATIENCE, THOU WILT ENDURE, and the storms will not destroy you. The storms will calm down soon. Trusting in the Lord during difficult times is one of the most difficult things to do as humans, but I assure you that God has a divine way out for you. Brethren, even though fear and doubt also begin to gather together around you. Remember that God is also with you. This is a DIVINE WORD OF Encouragement sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! This too shall pass. It will not last forever. It shall surely pass.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—the Lord says call on Him and He will answer. LISTEN, FOR GOD WILL SPEAK TO YOU TODAY.

PRAYER: Lord, strengthen us through the storm and the turbulent weather of life. Lord, strengthen us to come out of this burden without cursing your name or forsaking you through Jesus Christ’s name, we pray. Amen.

REF: Psalm 30:1-11

1 Thessalonians 4:18

II Corinthians 1:3&4

Isaiah 59:1

II Corinthians 1:20

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION