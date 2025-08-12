Why We Don’t Talk About Lung Cancer Early Enough

Dr. Pavan Yadav, Lead Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology & Lung Transplantation, Aster RV Hospital

Unlike breast or cervical cancer, lung cancer isn’t widely discussed in families or the media until it becomes advanced. And unlike a breast lump or skin mole, early lung cancer doesn’t give you obvious signs. It creeps in silently — sometimes with a vague cough, tiredness, or back pain. Many people dismiss these symptoms as “just a cold,” “old age,” or even “pollution related.”

But here’s the truth: early-stage lung cancer is often treatable — even curable.

Who Is at Risk? It’s Not Just Smokers

There’s a dangerous myth that only smokers get lung cancer. While smoking is the most significant risk factor, nearly 15–20% of lung cancer cases in India occur in non-smokers.

Here are groups at risk:

Smokers and former smokers (especially those with 20+ pack-years history)

People exposed to second-hand smoke

Women exposed to kitchen smoke or biomass fuels (especially in rural India)

People exposed to air pollution, radon, or occupational dust (asbestos, silica)

Family history of lung cancer

Early Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

The lungs have no pain nerves, so tumours can grow silently for months. Watch out for: Persistent cough beyond 3 weeks

Hoarseness of voice

Blood in sputum

Chest pain not related to exertion

Sudden weight loss

Shortness of breath with minimal activity

Fatigue or unexplained body aches

These may not always mean cancer — but they always deserve attention.

How Can We Detect It Early?

Here’s the good news: just like mammograms save lives from breast cancer, we now have low-dose CT scans (LDCT) that can catch lung cancer at a stage where it is still operable.

International guidelines (like those from the USPSTF) recommend annual LDCT screening for:

People aged 50–80 years

With a history of 20 pack-years or more of smoking

And currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years

In Indian metros, some centres now offer lung cancer screening packages — often bundled with cardiac CTs or whole-body checkups. Speak to your physician if you fit the risk group.

Why Early Detection Changes Everything

Stage 1 lung cancer treated with surgery and/or radiotherapy has a 5-year survival rate of over 60–70%.

In contrast, Stage 4 cancer has less than 5–10% long-term survival.

Early detection also means fewer toxic treatments, fewer hospital visits, and a better quality of life

So, What Can You Do Today?

If you smoke — quit now. It’s never too late.

If you’re above 50 with risk factors — talk to your doctor about a lung scan.

Listen to your body. Don’t ignore that nagging cough.

Protect yourself from air pollution with masks and indoor filters when needed.

Advocate for awareness — early lung cancer detection should be as normalised as breast and prostate checkups.

Conclusion: Don’t Wait for a Symptom to Become a Sentence

Lung cancer is no longer a death sentence — if caught early. In India, we lose thousands of lives every year simply because people present too late. As a pulmonologist, I urge you to act now — for yourself and your loved ones.

Let’s replace silence with awareness. Delay with detection. And fear with hope. Because every breath counts.