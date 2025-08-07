Vagla (koro Tindana Council), Savannah Region Of Ghana

The Vagla people, who are the aborigines of the land classified as Gonjaland, often have their Traditional Council meetings at least once a year to deliberate on issues affecting them, and come out with new issues and reforms that will help to improve their wellbeing and improve their traditional governance. Historically, the Vagla migrated southward from ISALA (Sissala area) and first settled at JANG (JAM). Later, some of the Vagla moved to KUNLOG, others to the West, called DAGBIGU and towards the south at BEEL, CHORBANG, TEINBOL and to the North with DABORI and later TUNA. These settlement patterns represented the FIRST GENERATION OF SETTLEMENT IN VAGLA HISTORY. The first chieftaincy systems established became known as the VAGLA KORZEN. Note: the original Chiefs titles are Koro/Kuoro, corrupted ones are Kori/Koori.

The second category of the Vagla settlements that were established constituted the SECOND GENERATION OF SETTLEMENT from the JANG and DABORI enclaves’ communities, like Soma, Jandra, Sawla Zee, among others, were established. From the KUNLOG and DAGBIGU enclaves’ communities, like Gindaabol, Kalinbol, and Sanyari, were established. In the BƐƐl (Bole) and CHORBANG enclaves, many communities were established southward, such as Zaakpa (Sakpa), to the west Mmaa Mamdari (Mandari), Horibol, Mamful, Gbenfu, Segezi (Seripe), Sornyor, Gorbol, among others. The last of the SECOND GENERATION OF SETTLEMENT is known to be Sawla out of DAGBIGU and KUNLOG. The chiefdoms of the second generation or second cluster of settlement became known as VAGLA KORZEN-NI.

Per Vagla and the Vagla group, namely Vagla, Safalba Choruba and Nomee/Batigee, all the communities have their unique sub-structures, as sub-chiefs known as VAGLA KOR-JIGA.

Archival and oral history of the Vagla group indicated that the first Vagla Community with a well-established Kora (Chiefdom) was at Bɛɛl (Bole) under the leadership of the VAGLA KORO BAMARA. Koro Bamara was a powerful traditional leader of the VAGLA COUNTRY and the centre of administration of chieftaincy. The VAGLA KORO BAMARA is known to have ruled from KOROBOL (KORUBOL), a very revered area. Thus, KORUBOL is the CRADLE OF VAGLA CHIEFTAINCY. So, Chiefdom in Bɛɛl has the best structures.

The legendary VAGLA KORO BAMARA KPEE reigned from the 13th Century at Bɛɛl, a royal offshoot of the founder of BEEL NABOMA POGU. BAMARA was blessed by POGU. Several KORO BAMARA reign as VAGLA KORO (YAA KORO) at Beel. Prominent ones include KORO BAMARA KAHBA, whose era witnessed the arrival of the Ngbanya towards 1700 and the reign of KORO BAMARA LURGE during the era of the Samori War of 1895-7.

VAGLA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL (KORO TINDANA COUNCIL) existed for many years and transformed in names and outlook in line with the traditional governance structure at a time. VAGLA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL is made up of traditional rulers/leaders with two distinct groups, namely the KORO and the TINDANA, who are primus inter pares. Yet there are hierarchies based on Vagla history, some Kor-Zen, others Kor-Zen-ni and Kor-Jiga.

VAGLA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL consists of the Vagla group, namely the VAGLA SAFALBA CHORUB AND NOMEE. Per these groups, some may term the traditional council as VAGLA SAFALBA CHORUBA AND NOMEE COUNCIL (VASCAN), but with the right and proper designation as KORO TINDANA COUNCIL based on Vagla history and lands.

VAGLA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL, per traditional administrative governance, is so encompassing, and its membership is across many political districts in the Savannah Region of Ghana, representing KORO and TINDANA across the Savannah Region. There are Chiefs across various districts like Bole, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and West Gonja Municipality who are KORO. There are several members of the COUNCIL in other faraway districts, including Central Gonja and a few, maybe in East Gonja enclaves, who are members of the COUNCIL under their traditional positions as TINDANA.

The most encompassing traditional council across Gonja is the KORO TINDANA COUNCIL OF THE SAVANNAH REGION OF GHANA. In terms of traditional governance, the KORO TINDANA COUNCIL members often meet at least once a year at a chosen location. The head of the COUNCIL is the PRESIDENT, who is often selected or elected by the members for a tenure of office and subject to renewal. The presidency is on a rotational basis and must be a KORO or a TINDANA. The PRESIDENT is assisted by a VICE PRESIDENT.

The Administrative head of the Council is the REGISTRAR. Below the REGISTRAR is the SECRETARY (JK Ahiah). The SECRETARY reports to the REGISTRAR, who is the head of the COUNCIL SECRETARIAT (Korubol). It is important to note that the VAGLA KORO BAMARA (YAA KORO) is the ceremonial head of the council at KORUBOL, who often handles Koro matters per the Vagla group traditions and customs, as the cradle (start/first) of Vagla Chieftaincy, as the EXECUTIVE ARM of the Council is concerned. Also, note the JUDICIAL ARM OF THE COUNCIL supremacy lies with the NATIVE COURT OF SONYO, as per customs, the supreme law of Gonja is concerned, all Tindana Matters or disputes are finally settled at the SONYO KIPO SHRINE. The LEGISLATIVE ARM OF THE COUNCIL is where each member has One Vote.

A Section of Vagla Chiefs, at a Durbar

VAGLA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL MEETING LOCATIONS PER ARCHIVES

Korubol, Beel (Bole), Bɛɛl Traditional Area Korubol, Beel (Bole) Bɛɛl Traditional Area Vugbol (Kigbirpe), Debiri, Debre Traditional Area Korubol, Beel (Bole) Bɛɛl Traditional Area Mandari, Beel Traditional Area Kunlog, Kunlog Traditional Area Mantorbol, Gbipe Traditional Area Kunlog, Kunlog Traditional Area Segezi (Seripe), Bɛɛl Traditional Area Kunfugsi, Tuna Traditional Area Dagbigu, Dagbigu Traditional Area Mankpabol, Mankpang Traditional Area Sonyo, Sonyo Traditional Area Tuna, Tuna Traditional Area

SOME PREVIOUS PRESIDENTS OF THE VAGLA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

Kunlog Heuhin Siayo Geelon Jang Koro Jara Wiizi-Apar Nakwabi Heuhin Siayo Mwangu (“Konkon”) Kanchen Tindana (Koro) Jara Buyeni Gorbol Koro Jara Bii Bɛɛl Heuhin Siayo Jakala Mandari Koro Jara Kafinti (Mandari Yiri-Naa) Gindaabol Koro Jara Bawie-Elia

Sources

