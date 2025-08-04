God is able

I. Daughter of Zion, today, shout it out: . Tell the people you encounter that . Encourage each other that . Regardless of the strength of the challenges ahead, God remains capable. Today, I assure you that to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine. Beloved, now unto him that is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. What do you want from God? Do you believe that the Lord is able to fulfil His own words? Don’t forget that God has assured us that His word that goeth forth out of His mouth shall not return unto Him void, but it shall accomplish that which He pleases, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto He sent it. This settles the matter. What is God’s word concerning you? Just believe that .

II. Son of Man, in this world filled with uncertainties and daily challenges, it's reassuring to know that our God is all-powerful and able to accomplish more than we can ever ask or imagine. What are you imagining? What have you been asking? Don’t worry, he is able to accomplish it. God will not only give us what we ask but will do it beyond our imaginations. It is only God who is able to turn things around for your good. His words will not return to him empty. God’s words are released to perform specific tasks, and they shall surely be fulfilled. What is God telling you to do today? Are you ready to walk according to His word? God’s words concerning us will only come to pass when we walk according to that word. Are you on the right track? You cannot be on your own track and expect to meet God. Are you connected to God? Without being connected to Him, you cannot hear Him, you cannot speak to Him, and you cannot attract His blessings.

III. My Beloved Sisters and My Dear Brothers, trust God's promises, knowing He is able to fulfil them. What are you bringing before God today? Do you trust that He is able to answer your request? Sister, you don’t just submit a list of needs before God; you must appear before God in accordance with His word. You must not be double-minded, clothed in sin without asking forgiveness, and you doubt His ability to answer your request. Beloved, bring your concerns to God in prayer, trusting His ability to answer. Obey God's commands and surrender to His will, trusting His ability to work all things together for our good. Remember that Abraham trusted God's promise, despite seemingly impossible circumstances, and God fulfilled His promise. Moses trusted God's ability to deliver the Israelites from slavery, and God performed miracles. What are you trusting God for?

IV. Beloved in the Lord, as you trust in God’s ability to fulfil His words, you must also prepare to face challenges with faith, trusting God's empowering grace for you to overcome them. Learn also to seek God's guidance and wisdom, trusting His ability to direct us. If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all men liberally and upbraideth not, and it shall be given him. Rest in God's sovereignty, trusting His ability to work all things together for our good. What challenges are you facing, and how can you trust God's ability to overcome them? How can you apply biblical principles to your situation? This is a DIVINE THERAPY released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine. Trust His ability, knowing He is all-powerful and sovereign. Bring your concerns to Him in prayer, obey His commands, and rest in His sovereignty.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Has God demonstrated His power in your life?

PRAYER: Gracious Heavenly Father, we trust your ability and omnipotence. Help us face challenges with faith, seek your guidance, and rest in your sovereignty. In Jesus Christ's name, we pray—Amen.

REF:

Ephesians 3:20&21

Hebrews 11:1

Romans 4:20-21

Philippians 4:6-7

Matthew 7:7-8

Isaiah 55:11

James 1:5

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION