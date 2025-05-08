Do you have the power to bind and loose?

I. SON OF MAN, grace be multiple unto you and your household. Brethren, you cannot bind and loose without the power from above. This month let us seek that divine key of authority and power only through Christ Jesus to do exploits for the Lord. Upon the confession of Peter, Jesus Christ declared, I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Every issue or situation has a specific key to lock or unlock it. Seek the right key to either lock or unlock the daily way of life. Keys signify authority to enter and exit at will, but without them, anyone who uses any means to enter and exit is considered a thief. Do you have that key?

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, Jesus Christ saith unto you, BUT WHOM SAY YE THAT I AM? In the midst of these worldly challenges, what about you? “Who do you say I am? As you face the difficulties and uncertainties of life, who do you yourselves say that I am? Sister, are you among the SOME who said that Jesus Christ is John the Baptist: SOME, Elias; and OTHERS, Jeremias, or one of the prophets? Today, Christ is asking you, but whom do you say I am? Do you still recognise Christ Jesus as you face the world? Is the world around you seeing Jesus Christ in you, or are they confused? Do they see Jesus Christ as John the Baptist? Or Elias? Or as Jeremias? or as one of the prophets? Do you have a distorted view of Christ Jesus? Who is your Jesus Christ? Is your pastor your Christ? Has your church replaced Jesus Christ? Or have your accomplishments become your Jesus Christ?

III. BRETHREN IN THE LORD, and Simon Peter answered and said, THOU ART THE CHRIST, THE SON OF THE LIVING GOD. And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona, for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father, who is in heaven. Is your revelation from flesh and blood or from above? We need revelation from our HEAVENLY FATHER to open those locked doors of life. Christ Jesus is your surest key to opening and unlocking every door. Our positive confessions invoke blessings from above. This month daily acknowledge Christ Jesus as the son of the living God, and it shall be well with you. Your daily confession of faith in the Lord will empower you to become an overcomer.

IV. PRECIOUS FRIEND, you cannot just get the keys to the kingdom of heaven, which is the power and authority to bind and loose on earth, which heaven will affirm without affirmation of who Christ truly is in your life. Therefore, woe to you, lawyers! For you have taken away the key of knowledge; you yourselves did not enter, and you hindered those who were entering. This is a Divine KINGDOM-FOCUSED PROPHETIC Message of Encouragement sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Who is your Jesus Christ? Do you have the keys to unlock this month's blessings and lock out undesirable situations?

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE— Remember your Creator in the days of your youth, before the days of trouble come and the years approach when you will say, “I find no pleasure in them.”

PRAYER: LORD, today, this month, I renew my allegiance to you alone. Today I confess again to the world that Christ Jesus is the Son of the Living God, through whom there is salvation.

REF: Matthew 16:14-19

Luke 11:52

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION