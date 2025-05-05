Have you consulted God?

I. BELOVED IN THE LORD, and David enquired at the LORD, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? Shall I overtake them? This month don’t engage in battles with your human strength but consult God through prayers. And God answered David, Pursue, for thou shalt surely overtake them and without fail recover all. Before the end of this month, we must chase; there is no time to join the spectators; we must be part of the main team. We must go after it; we should not be afraid or dismayed. Let us take bold steps into new territories this month. Don't look at your abilities and inabilities; the commander has given us the orders to pursue. God says pursue those dreams. The Lord says go forward. The Lord of Lords says, Look at your drawing board again and go after for you shall achieve your goals.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, the angel of the Lord shall violently chase away that Goliath threatening you daily. This month, don’t entertain any fears. You are not pursuing the troops in your own powers. Through Christ Jesus, as you take that step of faith, you shall overcome all obstacles this month. The angel of the Lord shall persecute all those pursuing you. You will no longer run in fear and tremble. This month engage in consistent and intensified midnight spiritual warfare. Stop sleeping at prayer time. There are spiritual prayer hours that, as children of God, we must take advantage of and consult God. It is enough; you have slept for a while. Get up and pray for your family, yourself, your ministry, your church, your country and your spouse. Turn, face those enemies at the midnight hour of prayers, and run after them; they will now begin to flee from your presence, for they shall see the divine power of God at work in your favour.

III. BELOVED SISTERS AND DEAR BROTHERS, this is the hour to engage again; do it again, and there shall be fruitfulness. Don’t give up; challenge the status quo. If you were disqualified yesterday, send the application again. It is not over yet. Don’t throw in the towel; it is too early in the match for you to give up. Keep seeking, knocking, and asking, and very soon the door will open. Yes, truthfully, you are tired of working hard for the past months and have no productive evidence to show forth, but Jesus the Christ says, Get up. Throw your net again. Launch out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch. Get into deeper waters and cast your net. Everything seems to be at a standstill; you have knocked at doors of offices, but always it is the same story: you will hear from us, and you never hear from them again. But in spite of that, Jesus Christ says, Launch out. Propose again, for the garment of rejections has been removed, so launch out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch. Make another effort in the name of Christ Jesus, and victory will crown your attempt.

IV. SON OF MAN Let me assure you that wickedness will not triumph over goodness. The LORD has taken hold of the shield and the buckler and is standing up for us this month to defeat the enemy. God will also draw out the spear and stop those who have been persecuted from the beginning of the year up to date. You will win your battles. The personality attacks are over. You shall defeat the enchantment against you; that is over. You will no longer be overlooked. You will not stand alone anymore, for God is right beside you. This month. God is affirming unto our soul: He is our salvation; He is our healer; He is our deliverer; He is our redeemer. Yes, God is our sufficiency. May the Lord open our spiritual eyes to see beyond what is before us. This is a DIVINE Message of Hope and Encouragement revealed through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! This month the hunter and accuser of the brethren shall be hunted.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE— "Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts."

PRAYER: LORD, who is like unto thee, which deliverest the poor from him that is too strong for him, yea, the poor and the needy from him that spoileth him? This is our portion and song for this month.

