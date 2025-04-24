6 Early Warning Signs of Malaria You Shouldn’t Ignore

Even though malaria may appear to be a headache and an issue for travellers going to tropical climates, it actually poses a significant challenge to public health in India and many other countries around the world. It can be life-threatening if not treated in time, as it is caused by a parasite specimen that gets transmitted via the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito.

Knowing the early symptoms makes a lot of difference whether you are travelling to or live in a place with a high malaria count. Here's a quick guide to six malaria-related symptoms that can make a difference because for malaria, time is the most important factor.

1. High Fever with Chills

Let’s begin with the most classic symptom. A body temperature spike of more than 100 F, along with intense chills and shivers is one of the telltale signs of malaria. The fever may come in waves and around every 48-72 hours based on the type of the parasite one has. So, during summer bordering around malaria-prone area, one must be careful. If you're feeling feverish for no obvious reason (like a cold or flu), and especially if you’ve been in a malaria-prone area, don’t brush it off.

2. Sweating Followed by Fatigue

You'll likely have a high fever, and then, quite unexpectedly, you will begin to sweat copiously which is then followed by relentless bodily fatigue. This comes alongside a vicious pattern of shaking, fever, sweating, and debilitating tiredness which could very easily be mistaken for either a viral infection or some common flu which is going around. But unlike other common ailments, the tiredness resulting from malaria is far more debilitating and prolonged—indicative of a conflict of more serious nature inside your body.

3. Headaches That Don't Feel "Normal"

Malaria, alongside fever and fatigue, comes with persistent headaches that may be worse than tension headaches. For someone who doesn’t normally suffer from headaches, this can be alarming. If you have had a mosquito bite recently and are not responding to medication, it can be frustrating because these types of headaches are rather common. This then requires medical attention.

4. Muscle and Joint Pain

Yet another common sign of the condition that tends to be ignored is pain that can be described as generalized body pain marked by faint aches over muscles and joints—and most people do not know the reason as to why they are suffering such pain. Combining the above with chills, aches, and fatigue may indicate the onset of malaria because soreness can also be muscle stiffness due to exercise, stress, or tight muscles. The combination of these distinguishes it as a marker for early-stage malaria.

5. Nausea, Vomiting, or Loss of Appetite

Headache is not the only symptom of concern; other symptoms of malaria include an upset stomach, mild appetite loss, and occasional vomiting; it can mask itself as food poisoning or indigestion. The malaria parasite is versatile; not only is its habitat your bloodstream, but the liver and stomach are also within its reach, and therefore these accompany strong indicators of malaria.

6. Mild Jaundice or Yellowing of the Eyes

This might surprise you, but malaria can cause mild jaundice in some cases—yellowish eyes or skin, dark urine, or even a slightly swollen liver. Many who are lightly immunized to malaria, coupled with those exposed to a high parasite load, are more susceptible to it. Subtle signs of yellowing in one’s skin are severe indicators that it’s time to head to a doctor’s office.

Final Word of Caution:

Do not delay getting tested for malaria as it can mimic many common illnesses—but unlike a regular viral infection, it can escalate into a life-threatening condition quickly. If you experience any of these symptoms, especially after travel or during the monsoon season, get tested. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can save lives—and yours could be one of them.

Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant & HOD - Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru