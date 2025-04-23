ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Breaking the Silence: Reclaiming control over urinary incontinence

By Dr Palak Dengla
Health & Fitness Dr Palak Dengla, Chief Physiotherapist, Aster RV Hospital
WED, 23 APR 2025
Dr Palak Dengla, Chief Physiotherapist, Aster RV Hospital

The Silent Struggle
Living with urinary incontinence isn't just about unexpected leaks—it's about the quiet erosion of confidence and embarrassment that follows. After many years of helping patients through this journey, I've witnessed how this condition silently steals away life's simple pleasures: laughing without worry or enjoying social activities without anxiety.

Your Core's Hidden Hero
At the heart of recovery lies your pelvic floor—a critical component of your core muscle system that works in harmony with your deep abdominal, lower back, and diaphragm muscles to stabilize your spine and support your organs. When this essential core element weakens due to obesity, childbirth, aging, or surgery, your body's natural control system fails.

The Emotional Burden
The emotional toll can be devastating, with many patients withdrawing from activities they once loved due to self-consciousness and fear.

Shattering the Silent Stigma
Urinary incontinence remains one of healthcare's last taboos—a condition discussed in whispers, if at all. As physiotherapists, we create safe spaces where this silence is broken and shame dissolves into understanding. By confronting this taboo directly, patients find relief not just physically, but emotionally.

The Recovery Pathway
Through specialized pelvic floor exercises that integrate into everyday movements, patients strengthen not just muscles but rebuild confidence. These tailored regimens enhance the entire core system, restoring control and stability.

Technology as Your Ally
Modern physiotherapy at Aster RV Hospital offers innovative approaches through muscle stimulation and biofeedback EMG technology. Our game-based therapy transforms rehabilitation by visualizing muscle activity in real-time, making invisible progress visible and motivating.

Reclaiming Your Freedom
With each strengthening session, patients reclaim more than muscle function—they reclaim their independence and dignity. Don't let incontinence define your story. Reach out to a physiotherapist who understands not just your condition, but your courage in breaking the silence.

Dr Palak Dengla, Chief Physiotherapist, Aster RV Hospital

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov’t makes u-turn, gives GoldFields 12 months extension

2 hours ago

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointme...

2 hours ago

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

2 hours ago

Age limit for Okada rider to be reduced to 21 years Age limit for 'Okada rider' to be reduced to 21 years

2 hours ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia

2 hours ago

I delayed the Thank You Tour to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Bawumia I delayed the 'Thank You Tour' to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Ba...

2 hours ago

Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army Staff warns residents Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army St...

2 hours ago

Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO

3 hours ago

President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs

3 hours ago

Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists — GJA demands Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line