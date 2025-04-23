ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

5 ways Rheumatic diseases affect women differently

By Dr. Yathish G C
Health & Fitness Dr. Yathish G C, Lead Consultant €“ Rheumatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru
WED, 23 APR 2025
Dr. Yathish G C, Lead Consultant â€“ Rheumatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Rheumatic diseases — which include autoimmune and inflammatory conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma — affect millions of people worldwide. But women have been known to be affected differently by rheumatic diseases. The reason why this happens is multifold. Hormonal changes, immune system differences, delayed diagnoses, and even societal roles all play a part. Because these conditions often involve chronic pain, fatigue, and unpredictable flare-ups, they can have a profound impact on every aspect of a woman’s life — from work and relationships to motherhood and mental health.

Here are five key ways rheumatic diseases affect women differently:

1. Higher Risk of Autoimmune Conditions - Women are far more likely to develop autoimmune rheumatic diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, especially during their reproductive years, due to hormonal and genetic factors that make their immune systems more reactive.

2. Hormonal Fluctuations Worsen Symptoms - Estrogen and other hormones influence how these diseases behave. Some conditions ease during pregnancy but flare afterward, while others, like lupus, may get worse during hormonal shifts. Understanding these hormone-disease interactions is vital for managing symptoms and planning important life events.

3. Pain and Fatigue Hit Harder - Women often report more severe pain, fatigue, and mood-related symptoms, which are sometimes dismissed or under-treated, affecting both physical and emotional well-being. They may also face a higher burden of invisible symptoms such as depression and sleep disturbances, which can drastically affect their quality of life.

4. Diagnosis Often Comes Late - Rheumatic symptoms in women are frequently misattributed to stress, aging, or anxiety, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment — especially for conditions like fibromyalgia or lupus. This delay can have serious consequences, from organ damage to reduced treatment effectiveness.

5. Life Stages Complicate Treatment - From planning a pregnancy to managing family responsibilities, women face unique challenges in balancing treatment with life, especially when medications affect fertility or daily functioning. For instance, many immunosuppressive drugs used in rheumatology are not safe during pregnancy, and women must navigate these complexities while balancing personal and family goals.

Rheumatic diseases don't just impact women more often — they impact them differently. Understanding how these conditions uniquely affect women helps lead to better diagnosis, effective treatment, and greater support. For women living with these challenges, being informed can make a world of difference. Doctors are increasingly recognizing the need for gender-sensitive approaches in rheumatology — ones that address not just the clinical symptoms, but the full spectrum of physical, emotional, and social challenges women face.

Dr. Yathish G C, Lead Consultant – Rheumatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov’t makes u-turn, gives GoldFields 12 months extension

2 hours ago

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointme...

2 hours ago

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

2 hours ago

Age limit for Okada rider to be reduced to 21 years Age limit for 'Okada rider' to be reduced to 21 years

2 hours ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia

2 hours ago

I delayed the Thank You Tour to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Bawumia I delayed the 'Thank You Tour' to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Ba...

2 hours ago

Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army Staff warns residents Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army St...

2 hours ago

Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO

3 hours ago

President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs

3 hours ago

Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists — GJA demands Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line