5 ways Rheumatic diseases affect women differently

Rheumatic diseases — which include autoimmune and inflammatory conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma — affect millions of people worldwide. But women have been known to be affected differently by rheumatic diseases. The reason why this happens is multifold. Hormonal changes, immune system differences, delayed diagnoses, and even societal roles all play a part. Because these conditions often involve chronic pain, fatigue, and unpredictable flare-ups, they can have a profound impact on every aspect of a woman’s life — from work and relationships to motherhood and mental health.

Here are five key ways rheumatic diseases affect women differently:

1. Higher Risk of Autoimmune Conditions - Women are far more likely to develop autoimmune rheumatic diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, especially during their reproductive years, due to hormonal and genetic factors that make their immune systems more reactive.

2. Hormonal Fluctuations Worsen Symptoms - Estrogen and other hormones influence how these diseases behave. Some conditions ease during pregnancy but flare afterward, while others, like lupus, may get worse during hormonal shifts. Understanding these hormone-disease interactions is vital for managing symptoms and planning important life events.

3. Pain and Fatigue Hit Harder - Women often report more severe pain, fatigue, and mood-related symptoms, which are sometimes dismissed or under-treated, affecting both physical and emotional well-being. They may also face a higher burden of invisible symptoms such as depression and sleep disturbances, which can drastically affect their quality of life.

4. Diagnosis Often Comes Late - Rheumatic symptoms in women are frequently misattributed to stress, aging, or anxiety, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment — especially for conditions like fibromyalgia or lupus. This delay can have serious consequences, from organ damage to reduced treatment effectiveness.

5. Life Stages Complicate Treatment - From planning a pregnancy to managing family responsibilities, women face unique challenges in balancing treatment with life, especially when medications affect fertility or daily functioning. For instance, many immunosuppressive drugs used in rheumatology are not safe during pregnancy, and women must navigate these complexities while balancing personal and family goals.

Rheumatic diseases don't just impact women more often — they impact them differently. Understanding how these conditions uniquely affect women helps lead to better diagnosis, effective treatment, and greater support. For women living with these challenges, being informed can make a world of difference. Doctors are increasingly recognizing the need for gender-sensitive approaches in rheumatology — ones that address not just the clinical symptoms, but the full spectrum of physical, emotional, and social challenges women face.

Dr. Yathish G C, Lead Consultant – Rheumatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru