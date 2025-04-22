Atherosclerosis: The Hidden Threat to Your Heart

There are many health problems relating to the heart and among them, a serious one is Atherosclerosis – a silent killer. There is an urgent need to understand this condition to enable us to take preventive measures. Atherosclerosis is the hardening of arteries over a period of time and develops without noticeable symptoms. It mainly occurs when the arteries, which carry oxygenated blood from the heart to the whole body, become constricted due to accumulation of fat deposits - known as plaque development. Plaques are mainly made up of cholesterol, calcium, cellular waste and fibrin present in the blood. Over time, the deposition of plaques along the walls of the arteries impedes normal blood flow, resulting in severe complications associated with the vascular system such as strokes and heart attacks. Atherosclerosis is a common form of heart disease and world over, nearly 17.9 million deaths occur annually as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

What are the symptoms of this condition

The initial symptoms associated with atherosclerosis depend on the organ involved. Some people have chest pain, especially when they are involved in exercises or high-intensity physical activity. Furthermore, chest pain might not be the only symptom as individuals may also experience breathlessness because the heart is unable to provide enough oxygen to the body. This is an indication that blood is unable to reach that part of the body due to reduced circulation.

Other symptoms include feelings of exhaustion and being woozy or fainting due to poor circulation of blood to the cerebral region. In these regions, you may experience episodes of loss of sensation and weakness, which frequently occur due to blockage of the arteries. These signs may be misinterpreted as associated with age, but these symptoms should not be disregarded since they are first warnings of atherosclerosis, which, if neglected, could result in heart attack and stroke.

Why does this condition occur

The major reason for atherosclerosis is damage to the arterial wall known as endothelium. The damage can occur due to factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking or chronic inflammatory diseases. While it is most common among people over 40 years, the risk gets aggravated as one grows older.

Smoking, inactivity, chronic stress, and lack of rest are also lifestyle factors that lead to atherosclerosis. Diet that contains saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol can also contribute to increased plaque formation in the arteries. Overeating, quick and sweet unhealthy foods will encourage the development of arterial plaques.

If you experience acute chest pain, pronounced shortness of breath, or discomfort in the arm or jaws, it would be appropriate to seek emergency care. If persistent tiredness occurs, if you experience weakness on one side of the body or trouble with walking, prompt evaluation to rule out having a stroke is absolutely essential.

How do you treat this condition

The typical approach is to evaluate, and record the relevant history, and conduct physical examination, based on which doctors would diagnose atherosclerosis. This necessitates blood tests for cholesterol levels, imaging for plaque via CT angiogram and perfusion assessment tests or coronary angiogram. On determining the condition, doctors generally recommend lifestyle changes like engaging in physical activity, coming up with a plan to stop smoking, and embracing a heart-friendly diet. In more advanced cases, prescriptions against high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, or blood clotting may be necessary. Where the condition is much more complex, surgery such as angioplasty or bypass surgery is called for. The extent of atherosclerosis can be approximated by looking at the degree of constriction of the arteries and the dimensions and stability of plaques.

In conclusion, one can say that all these interventions help in reducing the deposition of plaques in arteries and reduces the incidence of atherosclerosis and its related complications, thereby enhancing general cardiovascular wellbeing and quality of life.

By Dr. Naveen Chandra G S, HOD and Lead Consultant - Department of Interventional Cardiology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru