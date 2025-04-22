7 symptoms women should never ignore

It has often been noticed that between juggling careers, families, and societal expectations, women frequently dismiss or downplay their own health concerns. If the problem or pain is manageable, they tend to ignore it until it worsens. Many serious health issues show up differently in women than in men, especially conditions like heart disease, autoimmune disorders and certain cancers. And what’s often passed off as nothing major could be your body dropping in hints.

Mentioned here are seven symptoms women should never ignore to encourage awareness, ownership, and action.

1. Unexplained Fatigue - Feeling tired all the time may sound like a modern lifestyle problem, but persistent fatigue, especially when it lingers despite rest, can signal a wide range of underlying issues. For women, it can be a subtle sign of heart disease, thyroid dysfunction, iron deficiency, or even autoimmune conditions. If your energy levels are consistently low without a clear reason, it’s time to consider a check-up.

2. Irregular or Heavy Periods – One time missed period or unusually heavy flow might be easy to ignore or blame on stress, but your menstrual cycle is a vital sign of your overall health. Irregularities could point to hormonal imbalances, PCOS, fibroids, thyroid issues, or even early signs of endometriosis or reproductive cancers. If your cycle changes suddenly or becomes disruptive, don’t just go for painkillers, consult your gynaecologist.

3. Bloating That Doesn’t Go Away - Many women experience bloating before their period, but when that bloating becomes persistent, that is, it lasts for more than a couple of weeks, it deserves medical attention. Chronic bloating, especially if paired with changes in appetite, digestion, or weight, can sometimes be an early symptom of ovarian cancer, which is hard to detect in its initial stages.

4. Chest Discomfort or Shortness of Breath – Heart attack symptoms in women might show up as vague chest discomfort, breathlessness, dizziness, or nausea. Because these signs are subtle and often get mistaken for anxiety or indigestion, women are more likely to delay seeking care. If you ever feel chest pressure, especially during physical activity or stress, get it checked immediately.

5. Sudden Weight Changes - Unexpected weight gain or loss without changes to your diet or routine can indicate underlying health concerns. Sudden weight gain might be related to hormonal imbalances (like hypothyroidism or PCOS), while unexplained weight loss could be a warning sign of conditions like diabetes, depression, digestive disorders, or even certain types of cancers.

6. Pain During Intercourse - Discomfort or bleeding during or post intimacy can point to infections, pelvic floor disorders, endometriosis, fibroids, or vaginal dryness related to hormonal changes. It can also be a sign of emotional stress or trauma. If intercourse becomes painful or emotionally distressing, seek help.

7. Changes in Skin or Moles - A mole that changes shape, size, or color—or a new skin growth that won’t heal—could be a sign of skin cancer. Similarly, persistent rashes or pigmentation changes can be early signs of autoimmune disorders like lupus.

For generations, women have been conditioned to put themselves last—after children, spouses, work, and other responsibilities. Early detection is powerful, and the body is wise—it will always try to communicate with you. So, if something feels off, don’t ignore it. The best version of you starts with taking control of your health, being understood and prioritising oneself.

Dr. Kavitha Kovi, Head of Department - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Women & Children Hospital, Bengaluru