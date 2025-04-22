Fear No Evil, For The Lord Is With You

I. PRECIOUS AND BELOVED IN THE LORD, grace be multiplied unto you and your household. This month, stay connected to the Prince of Peace, who shall endow you with the PEACE OF GOD, which passeth all understanding. For that, PEACE will manifest and keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. That PEACE OF GOD will calm your storm as a result of being connected to it. This month . Through that PEACE OF GOD, you shall be comforted in all things. God’s word released from above is to accomplish a mission on earth, and until that mandate is completed, that word will never be withdrawn. Stay connected to God, and his word concerning you will be accomplished.

II. Brethren in Christ Jesus, remember that God does not abort a mission. The rain waters the ground, but it is a man who must sow seeds before the eater will get bread. There are sowers and eaters – if there are no eaters, the farmers products will be wasted. Both have roles to play for the mission to be accomplished. This month, seek out that word of God concerning you, connect to it, and activate that power password for the mission to be accomplished. In all circumstances this month, trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding or any human philosophy, but in all your undertakings acknowledge God, and the Omniscience of God shall direct your paths. Seek to understand the mission before you. Your mission, the collective mission of the family, the church and the community. We must in all circumstances focus on the mission and play our roles for its fulfilment.

III. Daughter of Zion, may the Omnipotent God be your confidence this month. Be assured that the God Almighty shall keep your foot from being taken. The Omnipresence of God will direct your path. Stand firm and be not afraid of sudden fear, nor of the desolation of the wicked, when it comes. We need the Spirit of God to lift us up constantly. There must be a lifting up to ensure we don’t run away from the mission, which will hinder its accomplishment. And the Spirit lifted Ezekiel up and brought him into the inner court; and behold, the glory of the Lord filled the house. There are times that the Spirit of God will transport us to the inner court. We must be where the glory of God is. From this day forward, may the glory of God fill your house. MAY YOU MOVE IN THE SPIRIT OF THE LORD, AND MAY THE GLORY OF GOD ENVELOP YOU.

IV. Son of man, I prophesy unto you that from this month on, the Lord will raise you from the dust; even if you are needy and have no helper, I see that the Lord is about to make you sit with nobles. You are about to inherit a seat of honour. The pillars of the earth are the Lord’s, and He set the world on them. The Lord will establish His WORD in your life. The Lord is about to transform your life. You must stay connected to the Lord. Pray always, and again I say pray. This is a DIVINE WORD of encouragement sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus to serve the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! No one can deny you what is divinely mandated for you. Anyone who attempts it shall not have peace until they reward you to take your rightful position.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE— It is the Lord who has chosen to bless you. Therefore, in blessings, JEHOVAH will bless you irrespective of your location. God is able to change your status. You shall be among the nobles and sit in counsel with great men and women, for God has changed your status.

PRAYER: God bless us as we connect to His word. May that word be activated in your life physically through Christ Jesus' name, Amen.

