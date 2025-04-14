It Shall Be Well

I. Dearly beloved, grace be unto you and your household; . The Shunamite woman, who has just lost her only son, who died in her arms, had the courage and faith to say, “." What or who have you lost? What are you confronted with? Have you lost your job? Or have you just lost your father, mother, son, daughter, or friend? Are you on the verge of losing your marriage? Or is it your source of income? Beloved, I assure you that “ with you very soon.” What you are going through is not permanent but temporal. Your daylight will appear soon out of that darkness; fear not. You will definitely see a new day. The Lord, who gave you that child, will also sustain him. The Lord who provided that job will also lead you through it upward. Let us stay connected to God, and then we will have the courage and faith in the face of adversity to say .

II. Daughter of Zion, even when the Prophet Elisha saw the Shunamite woman running towards him and ordered his servant Gehazi to run now, I pray thee, to meet her and enquire, Is it well with thee? Is it well with thy husband? Is it well with the child? And she answered, It is well. This month, I proclaim through the power of Christ Jesus that with you. Don’t look at the storm; look at the creator of the universe. This month, don’t look at your bank account; look up to the one who said, Give, and it shall be given back unto you, good measure, pressed down, shaken together, shall men give to you. This month, don’t look at your resources; look up to the one who said, Bring your tithe into the house of God, and see if he will not open the windows of heaven to bless you beyond measure so that you will have no room to store it. Daily affirm that with you, no matter the circumstances.

III. Son of Man, the LORD says that for years you have circled this mountain long enough. You have been wandering around for too long, and God says it's an error, so move camp. You cannot make progress by running in circles. You have been going round and round without making progress. This month, God says with you, so make a move. God, say focus to make a move and take purposeful and strategic steps towards the accomplishment of the task, for it shall indeed be well with you. The LORD, our God, spoke unto us in Horeb. Our Heavenly Father is speaking to you, saying, "Ye have dwelt long enough in this mountain. It is an error to continue to dwell in an unproductive land. God says it is an error to refuse to do something about the situation. Wake up and make an effort to change the status quo, for through the power of God, with you. It is time to change your approach and correct the error; fear not, for with your mission. Stop wandering now and move forward to your destination.

III. My beloved sister and my dear brother, you have wandered from church to church, you have engaged in wrong affirmations of faith, and you have accepted baseless prophecies that are not from the LORD. The wandering must stop now! This month you shall be washed and be cleaned from any form of leprosy. You shall no longer be an outcast, for your moment of change will surely come. Your leper’s clothes shall be put away this month, for God will clothe you in a new garment of honour. Now Naaman, captain of the host of the king of Syria, was a great man with his master and honourable because by him the LORD had given deliverance unto Syria; he was also a mighty man in valour, but he was a leper. What is your but? How has it affected you? Is your but holding you in bondage? Do you know how to deal with your but?

IV. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers, you must first humble yourself to face your but and the solutions will come. Sister, the solutions to your problems may be unpleasant actions, or departures from certain behaviours, or simply believing in the Lord Jesus Christ. Listen to that small girl in your office. The Chief Executive Officer consults that young man for solutions to the company’s problems. Listen to your spouse for solutions to the family problems. And a young girl told Mrs Naaman, “Would God my lord were with the prophet that is in Samaria! For he would recover him of his leprosy.” Look for the keys to unlock that door. Seek divine counsel to help you come out of the challenge. This month seek godly help. God is about to change your name. This is a DIVINE GRACE AND FAVOUR MESSAGE offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, yes! Say ye to the righteous that with him, for they shall eat the fruit of their doings.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land. Lord, we are willing, and we shall be obedient to you only. We will stop wandering.

PRAYER: God, as men depend on their earthly defensive forces, I will depend on your word, through which the thoughts and intents of the hearts of the forces against me will be revealed. LORD, FIGHT WITH THOSE WHO WILL FIGHT AGAINST ME THIS MONTH. WITH ME through Christ Jesus’ name, Amen!

Deuteronomy 2:3; &1:6-7

Isaiah 3:10-12

Mark 7:28

Isaiah 1:19

