Understanding the nuances of Driver’s knee

By Dr. J V Srinivas
Driver's knee is a condition whereby a person experiences discomfort or pain in the knee joint as a result of the activity that he or she is performing, mainly by driving. It occurs primarily in the right knee since one keeps pressing the accelerator and brake pedals constantly, though sometimes the left knee may also be affected, especially for manual transmission users.

Driver's knee develops due to several factors. It includes repetitive motion from continuous use of the accelerator and brake, which strains the knee joint. Poor seating alignment forces unnatural knee movements also can be one of the causes while prolonged driving with limited movement can stiffen the joint and cause discomfort. Additionally, underlying conditions like arthritis or patellar tracking problems can exacerbate the pain, making it more challenging to manage.

If left untreated, driver's knee can lead to chronic pain that disrupts daily activities, reduced mobility due to stiffness or swelling, and inflammation such as tendonitis or irritation in the knee joint. Over time, it may also cause muscle imbalances, with certain muscle groups around the knee becoming weak or overused, further aggravating the condition.

A driver's knee requires a combination of ergonomic adjustments, preventive measures, and targeted interventions. Proper seat positioning is fundamental; we as doctors recommend ensuring the seat is adjusted so the knees remain slightly bent and the feet can comfortably reach the pedals, reducing undue stress on the joint. Frequent breaks during long drives are equally important. Physicians advise stopping every two hours to stretch and move around, promoting blood circulation and preventing joint stiffness. Using lumbar or seat cushions can support proper posture, which minimizes strain on the knee and surrounding muscles. The role of knee exercises in strengthening the joint and enhancing flexibility is important; routines such as leg lifts and hamstring stretches are particularly beneficial in stabilizing the knee. For patients experiencing pain, over-the-counter pain relievers or anti-inflammatory medications can provide temporary relief, but they should be used judiciously and under medical guidance. A holistic approach combining these measures can significantly alleviate symptoms and improve long-term joint health.

Yes, driver's knee can resolve with proper care and preventive measures. Addressing the underlying cause, modifying driving habits, and incorporating exercises to strengthen the knee often lead to full recovery. However, if symptoms persist, consult a healthcare professional.

To achieve optimal driving posture and prevent discomfort such as driver's knee, it is crucial to focus on seat and body positioning. Adjusting the seat height so that the hips are slightly higher than the knees promote proper alignment and reduces pressure on the lower body. The distance from the seat to the pedals should allow for a comfortable reach, ensuring the legs remain slightly flexed without overextension, which can strain the knees. Back support is equally important; using the seat’s built-in lumbar support helps maintain the spine’s natural curvature, preventing back strain that can indirectly affect knee posture. Additionally, resting the feet flat on the floor when not engaging the pedals provides stability and prevents unnecessary tension in the legs. Lastly, the steering wheel should be positioned close enough to allow a relaxed grip without requiring the shoulders or arms to stretch, minimizing fatigue and maintaining overall ergonomic alignment. Together, these adjustments ensure a comfortable and health-conscious driving experience. Adopting these positions minimizes knee strain and promotes comfort during driving.

BY Dr. J V Srinivas, Lead Consultant - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement

