God is able to deliver you from the burning fiery furnace

I. COURAGEOUS SISTERS AND BROTHERS IN CHRIST, this week proclaim that, O King, I do not need to defend myself before you in this matter. If it be so, my God, whom I serve, is able to deliver me from the burning, fiery furnace, and he will deliver me out of thine hand, O king. But if not, BE IT KNOWN UNTO THEE, O KING, that I will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up. Believers must be bold in the THRONE ROOM OF PRAYER, and it shall manifest in the physical. Renew and pledge your allegiance to the Lamb of God, despite what is before you. WITH ALL YOUR STRENGTH, WITH ALL YOU ARE, SEEK TO HONOUR HIS COMMANDS.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, you need the grace to sail through difficult terrain; you need renewed strength to move on in times of adversity. Beloved, hold on, for those who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength. Your waiting will not be in vain; God will surely renew your strength for this journey. You will sail from day to day in good health. You shall walk in prosperity soon. Let us continue to pursue, for we shall capture soon enough to enable us to take a position. Let us join the rescue mission; let us fight for those being led away to death. We have renewed strength to restore hope. Let us hold back those staggering towards the slaughterhouse. Start the rescue operation immediately, wherever you are.

III. MY DEARLY BELOVED SISTER, remember that no servant can serve two masters and be successful, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will hold to the one and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon. As Ambassador of Christ Jesus, where lies your allegiance? Have you heard how Christians long ago were brought before a tyrant's throne? They were told that he would spare their lives if they would renounce their allegiance to Christ. Are you before any tyrant thrones? Stand firm, for God will come in for you. Even if our God will not deliver us, let it be known unto you, tyrant king, that we chose to die rather than deny the Son of God. Today, believers are brought before cruel and oppressive rulers. WE ARE CONFRONTED WITH ALL KINDS OF DICTATORS. WILL YOU DENY THE LAMB OF GOD OR DIE?

IV. MY BELOVED BRETHREN, now the years have come and the years have gone, but the cause of Jesus Christ still goes on. NOW OUR TIME HAS COME TO COUNT THE COST. TO REJECT THIS WORLD AND TO EMBRACE THE CROSS And one by one, let us live our lives for the cross's sake …this is the DIVINE MESSAGE OF HOPE sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.

V. 2025 MY YEAR FOR MY STAR TO RISE FOR THE WORLD TO NOTICE—Whoever sows injustice reaps calamity, and the rod they wield in fury will be broken.

PRAYER: LORD, I renew my faith and trust in you. Lord, I will continue to look up unto thy MOUNTAIN for where my help will come from through thee. And Lord, this day let my expectations not be cut short. Through Christ Jesus' name I pray, AMEN.

REF:

Luke 16:13

Daniel 3:16-18

Proverbs 22:1-16

