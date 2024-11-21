I. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND DEAR BROTHERS IN THE LORD, grace be multiplied unto you and your household. At this eleventh-hour mark, you need to hear the encouragement and reassurance that it shall be well with you. In the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow, and every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. In the name of Jesus, the problems and troubles you are going through shall bow. Through the power of God, those who have ganged up against you. Those spreading false news about you. Those who are attacking you shall confess and begin to proclaim the truth. Invoke the power and authority of our Lord and Saviour daily, and it shall be well with you. Daily acknowledge the sovereignty and ability of God to work all things together for your good, and it shall be well with you.

II. SON OF MAN, in the name of Jesus, I declare and decree that it shall be well with you this last quarter, and you shall sail and crossover into next year with victory. When you face trials and tribulations, when you are faced with uncertainty and doubt, when you are struggling with fear and anxiety, dealing with physical or emotional pain, or facing spiritual attacks and temptations, stand and declare the power of God. In the name of Jesus, not in any other name. Don’t go out in your name or any other name but that of Jesus, and it shall be well with you. This is a declaration of our faith and trust in our Lord and Saviour. Today, declare it in the midst of your storms and rest in the peace and assurance that comes from knowing that Jesus is with you always, so it shall be well with you.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, it shall be well with you, say to the righteous that it shall be well with them, for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. For thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands: happy shalt thou be, and it shall be well with thee. So fear not, for the Lord has assured us that “I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Remember that the Lord is our shepherd, so we shall lack nothing. He will help us to lie down in green pastures, lead us beside quiet waters, and refresh our souls. And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. That is why it shall be well with you. This month, fear no evil, for the Lord is with you.

IV. PRECIOUS IN THE LORD, in this last quarter, may the Omnipotence God be your confidence. Be assured that the God Almighty shall keep your foot from being taken. The Omnipresence of God will direct your path. Stand firm and be not afraid of sudden fear nor of the desolation of the wicked when it comes. There must be a lifting up to ensure that the mission is accomplished. And the Spirit lifted Ezekiel up and brought him into the inner court; and behold, the glory of the Lord filled the house. The Spirit of God must transport us to the inner court. We must be where the glory of God is. From this day forward, may the glory of God fill your house. This is a DIVINE WORD sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus to serve the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! It shall be well with you in Jesus’ name. They shall not have peace until you take your rightful position.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER THE DIVINE POWER OF GOD — It is the Lord who has chosen to bless you. Therefore, in blessings, JEHOVAH will bless you irrespective of your location. God is able to change your status. You shall be among the nobles and sit in counsel with great men and women, for God has changed your status.

PRAYER: God bless us as we connect to your word. Lord, may your word be activated in our lives physically and spiritually so we can say it shall be well with us through Christ Jesus' name, Amen.

REF: Philippians 2:10-11

Isaiah 41:10

Isaiah 3:10

Psalm 128:2

Romans 8:28

