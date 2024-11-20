Talk to Jesus Christ about your troubles

I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, grace be unto you and your household. Today, receive the engrafted word of God of hope and encouragement with a joyful heart. Beloved, I know some of us are overwhelmed by the troubles of this world. Others are feeling like they are carrying a heavy burden all alone. You also see yourself as among those saying I have no one to help me. Sister, I want you to know that you are not alone. Jesus Christ is always with you, and He wants you to talk to Him about your troubles. Jesus Christ says, "Come to me, all who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." This is an invitation extended to you to talk to Jesus about your troubles. Jesus wants to hear from you. Tell him all about your troubles. Jesus is the only friend who can help you. But we must come to Him in faith, believing that He is able to help us.

II. SON OF MAN, today, Jesus Christ is urging you that despite all the troubles you are going through and those you see around, do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. My brother, this is a promise of peace that Jesus gives to us when we talk to Him about our troubles. Talking to Jesus about your troubles, will bring you relief and set you free. Alcohol cannot solve your problems. Weeping will not offer solutions. Staying isolated will not drive the troubles away. The best offer is to tell Jesus Christ today through prayer about your troubles, concerns, and fears and allow him to direct your path out of the challenges.

III. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND MY DEAR BROTHERS, even Jesus Christ Himself talked to God about His troubles. And going a little farther, Jesus fell on his face and prayed, saying, 'My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will.'" Jesus showed us that it's okay to talk to God about our troubles, even when we are facing difficult circumstances. Problem discussed with the right person is problem halve solved. Isolating yourself because of the troubles and problems you are facing is also dangerous, as it will compound the situation. Isolation could create depression, deterioration of health conditions, trigger mental health problems, increase stress, and increase the risk of addiction. Beloved, isolation could also increase the risk of suicide, and it could also impact negatively on relationships. That's why you need to talk to Jesus Christ about your troubles and problems.

IV. COURAGE BROTHERS AND SISTER, talking to Jesus Christ or a godly listening ear about our troubles brings many blessings. It brings us peace, comfort, and strength. It helps us to trust in God's sovereignty and provision. It reminds us that we are not alone. It gives us the courage to face our troubles with confidence and hope. Don’t keep your problems and troubles to yourself; find godly listening ears to talk to, and through the Holy Spirit’s leading, a word may come out of that mouth that will strengthen your faith. Today, I encourage you to talk to Jesus about your troubles. He wants to hear from you, and He wants to help you. Don't be afraid to come to Him with your burdens, your fears, and your doubts. He will give you rest, peace, and strength. This is a DIVINE message of hope and encouragement offered through the authority of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! If the things that this world gives us still leave us with hunger that won’t pass away, then we need to cry out to the blessed Lord to come and save us.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER THE DIVINE POWER OF GOD—the Lord God, made the heavens and the earth through His great power; therefore, nothing is too difficult for Him; absolutely nothing is too difficult for Him, including your situation.

PRAYER: LORD, fill our cup. Lord, we lift it up before you. We lift our family, our business, our financial needs, marital needs, and health needs before you this month. Lord, fill these empty cups. Father, please we pray come and quench this thirsting of our soul. Bread of Heaven, we are hungry; feed us till we want no more; fill our cup. Lord, this month, fill our cup up and make us whole again. Through Jesus Christ’s name, we pray Amen.

Matthew 11:28

Philippians 4:6-7

Matthew 26:39

Psalms 3:1-8

