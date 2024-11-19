I. SON OF MAN, grace be unto you through Jesus Christ’s name. At this eleventh-hour mark, I bring thee good tidings of hope and encouragement. A message that I believe is relevant to every one of us, regardless of our circumstances. Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. These words spoken by Jesus to his disciples during a time of great uncertainty and fear apply to us today. It is possible to fear in the face of uncertainties. It is possible to be disturbed in the spirit when you cannot see your way clearly. When you have numerous challenges in life, it's normal to be troubled in the heart. This is the time that you need assurance from God’s word that your heart will not be troubled. Today, I re-echoed Jesus Christ’s words to you: don't worry! Have faith in God.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION a troubled heart is a heart that is filled with fear, anxiety, and uncertainty. It is a heart that is overwhelmed by the circumstances of life. It is a heart that is struggling to find peace and rest. This is the heart that Jesus Christ assures that despite all these things, don’t worry. Beloved, we all know what it is like to have a troubled heart. How do we navigate out of these challenges giving us sleepless nights? How do we overcome our midnight fears? How do we stop the storms of fear, anxiety, and uncertain moments? Sister, today, I re-echoed Jesus Christ’s message of hope to you once again, “Let your heart not be troubled.” It is not by your might. Have faith in God. Believe in God. Believe also in Jesus Christ, and you shall surmount the problem.

III. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND DEAR BROTHERS, at the point when we are troubled, we can’t depend on our strength and abilities again; we need help to come out of the fearful stage. When your heart is troubled, seek solutions from the right source. When your heart is troubled, you need to ask God for direction and depend on Him alone. When your heart is troubled, you can’t fight the storms; you need Jesus Christ to speak peace, be still into your life again.

So, what does it mean to believe in Jesus Christ? It means to trust in Him completely. It means to surrender our lives to Him fully. It means to obey His commands and follow His teachings. I plead with you to remember that at the moment of darkness, at the point of difficulty, at the stage of desperation, at the moment of loneliness, and when you are about to give up because your heart is troubled, remember that God is still the vine, and you are the branches: anyone that abideth in Him, and He in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit.

IV. MY BELOVED SISTER, when your heart is troubled, remember that without God, beloved, you can do nothing. Continues to abide in Him regardless of the circumstances. This month, the God factor will make the difference in your forward march, and you shall have peace. The secret to overcoming a troubled heart is to abide in God. The branches of a tree cannot bear fruit without the main. If you want to bear fruit and enjoy the fruit of your labour, then you must stay connected to the main source. Don’t allow the troubles to disconnect you from the power source of God. Stay connected to your source of power, which is in Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Ghost. My dearest, Jesus Christ, is asking you, because of your troubled heart, "Will ye also go away? Then Simon Peter answered him, LORD, TO WHOM SHALL WE GO? Thou hast the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and know that you are the Holy One of God. This is a DIVINE WORD OF HOPE AND ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel, Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Lord, to whom shall we go?

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER THE DIVINE POWER OF GOD— Lord, renew our strength to carry on and not to give up.

PRAYER: God bless you for receiving His word with gladness, and Lord, let the mantle of Elijah fall on us to overcome any fear and uncertainty in our lives. In Jesus Christ’s name, we pray amen.

John 14:1

John 15:5-7

John 6:66-69

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION