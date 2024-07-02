God has not forsaken you: Don’t quit

I. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers in the Lord, as we embark on the journey of life through the seventh month of the year, I want to remind you that God has not forsaken you. No matter what challenges you're facing, no matter how dark the night may seem, God is still with you. Maybe the past six months have been gloomy and full of disappointments; you might have faced frustrations and failed promises; however, I assure you that God is still in control of affairs. Don’t give up. Trust in His word. Remember that the LORD will not reject his people; he will never forsake his inheritance. This is an assurance to you that this month, the Lord will not reject you.

II. Son of man, God is faithful, and He promises to never leave us nor forsake us. Be strong and of good courage; fear not, nor be afraid of them; for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee nor forsake thee. Even when we feel like giving up, God is there to strengthen us. It is time to be strong in the face of challenges. Be assured that the Lord will go along with you through His chosen path for you this month; don’t deviate from His path. It is time to be courageous and move forward as a soldier of Jesus Christ. In times of uncertainty, do not be afraid, for you serve a living God who knows the way. Don't lose hope, dear ones. Hold on to God's promises, and remember that the LORD is your rock, your fortress, and your deliverer; for the Lord shall be your strength, in whom you must trust in the face of uncertainties; the Lord is your buckler, the horn of your salvation, and your high tower this month.

III. Daughter of Zion remember that God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Whenever you are in trouble, who do you consult first? You have a sure helper in the Lord Jesus Christ whenever you are in trouble. This month, if thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the LORD, thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statutes, He will put none of these diseases upon thee, which He has brought upon the Egyptians: “for I am the LORD that healeth thee." Seek healing through God. Physicians cure, but healing comes from above. We must diligently obey the word of God, not the word of men. We must do what is right according to God’s standards, not the norms of men. We have the assurance that God will deliver us from the ills of this world.

IV. Precious in the Lord, when the enemy whispers, "God has forsaken you," rebuke those lies with the truth of God's word. Whatever negative pronouncements you received from the camp of the evil, rebuke them. Establish God’s order in your life. Reject the confessions of men and confess Christ Jesus. Use your testimonies and the blood of the lamb to defeat them. Remember that you are not alone, and you are not forgotten. Keep trusting, keep praying, and keep holding on to God's unfailing love. He will see you through, and His victory will be yours. This is a DIVINE REVELATION, released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus, and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Don't give up, dear ones. God has not forsaken you, and He never will.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO WALK IN THE PATH OF GOD TO MY PROMISE LAND – May God's peace and grace sustain you, now and always.

PRAYER: May God's love, grace, and strength be with you always. Remember, you are not alone, and God is always with you, even in the toughest times. Keep holding on to faith and hope, and know that better days are ahead. May God bless you and keep you in His care through Jesus Christ’s name – Amen!

REF: Psalm 94:14

Deuteronomy 31:6

Psalm 18:2

Psalm 46:1

Exodus 15:26

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION