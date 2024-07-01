I. Son of Man, grace be unto you through the name of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. I encourage you this day to strengthen one another daily at home, at the office, at church, and in your engagement with people. Scripture admonishes us to exhort one another every day, as long as it is called "today," that none may be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin. We are charged to warn each other every day, while it is still “today,” so that none will be deceived by sin and hardened against God. We have a duty towards each other and to make sure that none falls apart. Let us remember that we are always members of one family; we cannot function properly without the assistance of someone. Others may also not be able to operate effectively without our support. We need each other to build on.

II. Daughter of Zion, strengthening each other daily is a deliberate choice that requires effort, commitment, and a willingness to support one another in our walks of faith. We are not isolated individuals but members of a larger community, the body of Christ, designed to work together in unity and love. We have a mission as Christians to encourage one another through words of affirmation, support, and celebration of milestones and achievements. We are duty-bound to hold each other accountable for our actions, providing a safe space for constructive feedback and growth. We are mandated as believers to lift each other up in prayer, interceding for one another's struggles, challenges, and dreams. We have a duty to God and mankind to exhort one another daily. As you step out today, make it your responsibility to build lives through your actions and inactions.

III. My Beloved Sisters and Dear Brothers, as we strengthen each other daily, we end up building a supportive community that reflects Christ's love, fosters spiritual growth and maturity within the body of Christ, develops a culture of trust and vulnerability, and enhances our collective impact for the kingdom of God. We are not individuals, but one family of Christ. You need me; I need you. Together, we exhort in the name of Christ. We join hands together to build and expand the Kingdom of God. Let us not leave them out; let us go out and offer the message of hope to the hopeless community. Let us direct them to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Let us show the sick God’s healing power. Let us feed the hungry with the bread of life. Let us show this world the love of God.

IV. PRECIOUS IN THE LORD, the Christian way of life involves loving God with all our heart, soul, and mind; loving our neighbours as ourselves; living with compassion, kindness, and humility; serving the poor, the widow, and the orphan; and sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ with others. Let us not be content with just wearing the label 'Christian'. Let us strive to live out our faith in every aspect of our lives so that our words and actions may bring glory to God and inspire others to follow Jesus. This is a DIVINE REVELATION, released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus, and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! May God help us to commit to strengthening one another daily.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO WALK IN THE PATH OF GOD TO MY PROMISE LAND—let us be a source of hope, comfort, and inspiration to those around us.

PRAYER: May God bless us and guide us as we strive to strengthen one another daily. May our words, actions, and prayers be a source of encouragement and support for those around us, and may we build a community that reflects Christ's love and care for one another. Amen!

REF: Hebrews 3:13

Proverbs 27:17

James 5:16

