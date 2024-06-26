8 Tips for a Healthy and Happy Pregnancy

Many women feel like they are on a roller-coaster ride during pregnancy, which starts from the moment they find out that they are pregnant until they hold their babies in their arms as well as even after giving birth. It can be overwhelming hence if you’re having some difficulties in feeling your best, always remember that you are not alone. It is normal for any woman to have different emotions during this period. Nevertheless, it need not be difficult.

Listed here are tips to help you radiate during pregnancy:

Planning Ahead for Labour: Striking a balance between planning and avoiding being overwhelmed with anxiety about what may happen is vital. Having an idea of what might occur can offer peace of mind. Preparing for labour means that you will be able to make smart choices that enhance good health, enabling you to surmount hurdles faced and decrease stress levels. Getting a Massage: Releasing muscle tension through massage can alleviate some of the discomforts related with pregnancy; it has also been found effective in reducing postpartum depression in the long run. Spending Time with Loved Ones: Spending time with people you love can help reduce anxiety and decrease stress levels. It can bring joy and laughter, improving your mood. Forming these connections can provide encouragement and support. Research has shown that women with healthy relationships adjust better when transitioning to motherhood. Engaging in Mindfulness and Yoga: Meditation offers countless benefits, such as reducing stress, controlling anxiety, improving sleep, and managing pain. Practicing yoga promotes a positive outlook, creating self-awareness. This can help generate kind feelings towards yourself and others, and it can also help lower blood pressure. Connecting with New Parents: Supportive, authentic friendships make a significant difference in happiness during pregnancy and the transition to motherhood. Communicating with another soon-to-be mother can help you relate and receive helpful tips. It provides comfort by connecting with someone who truly understands your experiences. Exercise: Exercising can help lift your mood. It has been shown that exercising can reduce depression and anxiety. Working out release’s endorphins, which not only boost your mood but also help relieve pain. However, it is not necessary to do a super-intensive workout. It is advisable to consult a doctor before starting any exercise routine. Eating Healthy: There are many benefits to eating healthy, including increased immunity and maintaining a healthy weight. Equally important is the increase in energy and the healthy nutrition that can nourish your body and your baby, helping you feel empowered. Adequate Sleep: For pregnant women, it is recommended to have at least 8 to 10 hours of sleep per day. Poor sleep is linked to depression and weight gain. A lack of sleep can also make you cranky. Many pregnant women experience pregnancy fatigue, which can affect their mood. Therefore, getting good sleep is essential.

Dr. Kavitha Kovi, Head of Department - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Women and Children Hospital, Bengaluru