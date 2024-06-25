I. SON OF MAN, grace be unto you. Whose path are you on today? Where is that path leading you? I encourage you not to take any path that the Lord has not directed. If you are on the wrong path, retrack and seek the divine path. God has a plan for you today; seek His plan and purpose for your life, as that is the path to take to your destination. Any other path will lead you to destruction. The Prophet Jeremiah instructs us to pray that the Lord our God may tell us the way we should go and the thing we should do. This verse highlights our need for divine guidance and direction in our lives. When we have to make a decision or end up at the crossroads of life, it's easy to first rely on our own understanding and wisdom. But God's Word cautions us against this approach. Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

II. Daughter of Zion, taking a path that God has not directed can lead us into trouble, heartache, and regret. It's like venturing into uncharted territory without a map or compass. Let us remember that God created this world and has its map engrafted in His palm. That’s why we need to seek God's guidance and direction to navigate through this world. The assurance is that He has promised to lead us on the right path. God says, 'I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.' This is the assurance we have in the Lord. We get into trouble when we depart from His path and follow other ways. Let us seek His path through daily prayer, let us study the way for His ways, and let us learn to listen to the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit before you take any daily decision. Let us remember that our lives are not our own but belong to God. May we seek His guidance and direction in all we do, and may we trust in His sovereignty and love.

III. Beloved in the Lord, there shall be moments that will appear as if we are walking in the valley of the shadow of death. There will be moments when you will feel neglected by friends and family. Moments when you will feel lonely on a lonely path God’s assurance for us is that even at that moment of difficulty, that moment when you feel like giving up, that period when you think that suicide is the best answer, God says hold on, fear not that momentary evil. Through the power of the Holy Ghost, I assure you that the LORD is still with you, and within a twinkle of an eye, His rod and His staff will comfort you. HOLD on! Don't take any path that the Lord has not directed. Hold on; don't go ahead of the Lord. Fear not; so far as the Lord is your shepherd and my shepherd, He will definitely lead us beside those still waters. BE ASSURED THAT THE LORD WILL NOT WITHHOLD HIS WORD CONCERNING YOU; IT SHALL COME TO PASS.

IV. PRECIOUS FRIEND God says He is about to honour you at a banquet in the presence of your detractors. God will elevate you beyond your imagination. Man cannot elevate you, man cannot promote you, nor will any man bring you down; they don’t have that power. Walk according to divine directions, and you shall be elevated. This is a DIVINE PROPHETIC DECLARATION OVER OUR LIVES, released through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus, and served the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The anointing over us has broken the yoke.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO WALK IN THE PATH OF GOD TO MY PROMISE LAND – I shall not walk in bondage; I shall walk through the power of Christ Jesus. God has liberated me from all appearances of evil, and I am a free child of the Most High.

PRAYER: Yes! I pray that through the power and intervention of God, this third and fourth quarters of the year, my cup shall not only be full but it shall run over, and surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. This is my portion because I have accepted the LORD as my shepherd; through Christ Jesus’ name, I pray, AMEN!

REF: Psalm 23:1-6

Jeremiah 42:3

Proverbs 3:5-6

Psalm 32:8

