I. Dearly beloved, grace be unto you. Let’s reflect on a crucial message that resonates throughout the scriptures: 'Fear God and save your soul.' The fear of God doesn't mean to be afraid of Him, but rather to reverence, honour, and respect Him. To recognize His sovereignty, power, and love. acknowledge that He is the Creator and Sustainer of our lives. What role is God playing in your life? Do you revere God in your daily activities? Beloved, when we fear God, we begin to understand the magnitude of our sinfulness and the depth of His grace. We realize that our souls are precious to Him, and He desires our salvation. The fear of God directs our actions and inactions. Let us honour God in whatever we do, and it shall be well with us. Reverence God, the maker of heaven and earth, for He holds our lives in His hands.

II. Dearly beloved sister and my precious brother, remember that the sacrifices of God are a broken spirit and a broken and contrite heart. Therefore, fearing God is not just a feeling but a choice. It's a decision to surrender our lives to Him, to trust in His goodness, and to obey His commands. When we fear God, we begin to live a life honouring Him. Scripture teaches us that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. When we fear God, we gain wisdom, discernment, and understanding. We begin to see the world through His eyes and live according to His purposes. We need divine wisdom to undertake whatever task or decision confronts us, whether in the home, school, workplace, community politics, ministry work, social life, or the rest. The simple but difficult task for us is to fear God, and then He will grant us heavenly wisdom to progress. When we fear God, we recognize the value of our souls and the need to save them.

III. SON OF MAN, and now dearly elect according to the will of God, what doth the LORD thy God require of thee, but TO FEAR THE LORD THY GOD, to walk in all his ways, to love him, and to serve the LORD thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul? Our divine duty is to revere our Heavenly Father in all our undertakings, and God will honour His name. Rule your household, business, friendship, and country through the fear of God. Therefore, be not wise in thine own eyes; fear the LORD; and depart from evil. Father, teach me thy way, O LORD; I will walk in thy truth; unite my heart to fear thy name. When we draw closer to God, evil moves away, but when we move apart from God, evil draws closer to us. Who are you closer to?

IV. Daughter of Zion, hear ye the WORD of God; the fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride and arrogancy, the evil way, and the froward mouth. Let us stay away from such deeds, for light and darkness cannot dwell in the same house. Brethren, fear not them that kill the body but are not able to kill the soul, but rather fear him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. This is the DIVINE WORD of God offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO REVERENCE GOD THROUGH MY ACTIONS AND INACTIONS – We shall walk in the fear of God, and abhor evil

PRAYER: May God bless you, and may His love guide you as you seek to fear Him and save your soul, through Christ Jesus’ name I pray – Amen.

