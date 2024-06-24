ModernGhana logo
Be careful of your undertakings at midnight

Be careful of your undertakings at midnight
I. My beloved sisters and brothers in the Lord, don’t underestimate the midnight power. And at midnight, Paul and Silas prayed and sang praises unto God, and the prisoners heard them. At midnight, don’t lament, but pray and sing praises to God. There is a movement of spiritual elements at midnight, so you must be careful of your undertakings at midnight. You must confront elements of midnight through consistent engagement through the enabling powers of the Holy Spirit. Midnight is not a season for sleeping but a moment for engagement in spiritual warfare. Let the other prisoners hear your voice. Let your enemies hear your prayers and praises.

II. Son of man, the power of midnight prayer will cause a sudden great earthquake in your situation; the foundations of your troubles, financial challenges, delayed marriages, frustrations, and unfulfilled promises will shake. My brother, you are fighting against fortified foundations built on ancient altars, but you still prefer to sleep at midnight. It is time to fight the midnight spell, resist the midnight fear, enter the throne room of prayer, and do battle. And immediately all the doors will open, and everyone's bands will be loose. Your midnight prayers will cause your enemies to sleep and not see the earthquake miracles. After your midnight breakthrough, the keeper of the prison will wake up out of their sleep, and instead of harming you, they will now attempt to take their lives.

III. Daughter of Zion, and it came to pass that at midnight the LORD smote all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, from the firstborn of Pharaoh that sat on his throne unto the firstborn of the captive that was in the dungeon, and all the firstborn of cattle. Battles are lost or won at midnight. Now Samson lay until midnight, and at midnight he arose and took hold of the doors of the city gate and the two posts and pulled them up along with the bars; then he put them on his shoulders and carried them up to the top of the mountain, which is opposite Hebron. Remember the story of the two women who came to the King to settle on the ownership of a dead boy and that of the living one? The one accused the other that “she arose in the middle of the night and took my son from beside me while your maidservant slept, laid him in her bosom, and laid her dead son in my bosom." If you sleep at midnight, your treasure will be taken away from you. Stay awake at midnight and pray.

IV. Precious friend in the Lord, therefore, be on the alert—for you do not know when the master of the house is coming, whether in the evening, at midnight, or when the rooster crows, or in the morning. Beloved, watch the midnight elements and engage in your spiritual battle. Build midnight prayer alliances and engage in warfare. This is a DIVINE MANNA offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s vessel, Francis Ameyibor. Yes! At midnight, pray.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO ENGAGE IN MIDNIGHT BATTLES – At once, all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose.

PRAYER: Lord, may we see your power today as we REJOICE AND BE GLAD IN YOU. May the prison doors to our finances, peace, growth, promotion, breakthrough, healing, marriage, fruitfulness, and fruit of the womb be open, for THIS IS THE DAY. Through the mighty name of Jesus Christ, the prison doors shall open.

Ref: Acts 16:25&26
Exodus 12:29
Judges 16:3
I Kings 3:20
Mark 13:35
Luke 10:17-19
